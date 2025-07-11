‘Too Much’ on OTT: Release date, cast, plot, and more — Everything to know about Lena Dunham’s rom-com

Lena Dunham comes with a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre in the new Netflix series, Too Much, which premieres Thursday (July 10). Co-created with her husband, musician Luis Felber, the 10-episode show follows the story of heartbreak, self-discovery, and unexpected romance — all with a darkly comedic and grounded twist.
At the center of Too Much is Jessica, played by Hack star Megan Stalter, a workaholic New Yorker reeling from a sudden breakup. Fleeing the emotional wreckage, she takes a job in London, intending to live in self-imposed isolation. But her plans unravel when she meets Felix (played by The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe), a charmingly disheveled indie musician who turns out to be the opposite of the rom-com fantasy she imagined.
In addition to Stalter and Sharpe, the ensemble includes a dazzling list of A-listers and cult favorites:
Too Much is produced by Working Title Television and Good Thing Going, with executive producers Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Girls alumni Bruce Eric Kaplan. The project was directed by Marcos Siega and written by Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson.
Release & how to watch
All 10 episodes will drop exclusively on Netflix on July 10. Subscription plans range from $7.99/month (with ads) to $24.99/month for Premium users.