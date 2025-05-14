'Sean would urinate in my mouth:' Cassie details abuse, ‘freak offs’ in testimony at Diddy’s trial

Cassie Ventura, the singer best known for her 2006 hit “Me & U,” delivered harrowing testimony in US federal court Tuesday, alleging that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs forced her into disturbing and degrading sexual acts during their years-long relationship.

Now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine and currently eight months pregnant, Ventura appeared in Manhattan federal court as a key witness in Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial. Her testimony painted a deeply troubling picture of abuse and coercion.

Speaking under oath, Ventura described being forced into orchestrated sex encounters—referred to as “Freak Offs” - which she said Combs often filmed. “I was expected to have freak offs on my period,” Ventura was quoted as saying by People. “Sean would expect it. I don’t think anyone wants to do that.”

Ventura alleged that she frequently complied with Combs’ demands out of fear, claiming that she was often under the influence of drugs and had little control over the situation. According to her testimony, Combs or male escorts he hired would sometimes urinate on her during these encounters. “Sean would urinate in my mouth — not super often but often enough,” she said.

When asked by Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson whether she had ever consented to this, Ventura responded, “No. But there was no conversation. It was a turn-on for (Combs), so it happened.” She recounted one such incident where she struggled to breathe. “I was choking,” she said, “because there was too much urine in my mouth.”

“There is not a whole lot of control you have with two men standing over you peeing,” she added. “I thought it was obvious I didn’t want to do it.”

After these encounters, Ventura claimed she was left to clean up the hotel rooms, which were often left in disarray—soiled with blood and urine.

Federal prosecutors say Combs ran a criminal enterprise built on luring women, intoxicating them, and coercing them into sex. On Monday, jurors were shown surveillance footage from 2016 allegedly showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel elevator lobby.

Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Complex in Brooklyn.

In her opening remarks, defense attorney Teny Geragos claimed that all sexual activity between Combs and Ventura was consensual, emphasizing that she remained in a relationship with him for more than ten years.