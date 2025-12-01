Top 10 Christmas songs of all time: From Mariah Carey to Bing Crosby, the classics that continue to shape festive season

As Christmas approaches, familiar melodies once again fill shopping centres, radio stations and streaming playlists. Despite thousands of festive songs released over the decades, only a select group returns to global charts year after year.

These tracks have become embedded in popular culture, soundtracking everything from family gatherings to film scenes. Here is an expanded look at the top 10 Christmas songs of all time and what makes each of them so enduring.

‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – Mariah Carey (1994) Mariah Carey’s festive anthem remains the unofficial soundtrack of December. With its nostalgic 1960s-inspired production, catchy chorus and joyful energy, the song resurfaces on charts across more than 20 countries every year. Its popularity has grown with each generation, boosted by films, TikTok trends and the singer’s annual “Christmas countdown”. It has become so iconic that Carey herself is widely referred to as the Queen of Christmas.

‘Last Christmas’ – Wham! (1984) This synth-pop classic blends heartbreak with holiday cheer, creating a unique mood that listeners continue to connect with. The music video, filmed at a snowy ski resort, has become part of its legacy. The song regularly dominates UK Christmas charts and has inspired countless covers, from Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande. Its emotional mix of romance and loss keeps it relatable even decades later.

‘Fairytale of New York’ – The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl (1987) A gritty, poetic and deeply human Christmas song, it stands apart from traditional festive music. Its folk instrumentation and dramatic storytelling have cemented it as one of Britain’s most beloved holiday tracks. Despite longstanding debates around its lyrics, the song remains a fixture on UK radio and is consistently ranked among the greatest Christmas songs ever made.

'White Christmas' – Bing Crosby (1942) Bing Crosby’s gentle crooning defined a generation of Christmas music. “White Christmas” evokes a sense of warmth, nostalgia and longing for simpler times—feelings that still resonate today. It remains one of the best-selling songs in history, with versions of it appearing in countless Christmas films and television specials.

In 2024, BTS member V collaborated with Bing. The track, titled ‘White Christmas (with V of BTS),’ merges Crosby’s classic vocal charm with V’s deep, emotive baritone and a fresh orchestral jazz production — a blend designed to honour the song’s timeless spirit while giving it a contemporary reimagining.

‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ – Shakin’ Stevens (1985) With sleigh bells, cheerful backing vocals and playful lyrics, this upbeat tune perfectly captures the joy and excitement of Christmas. In the UK, it enjoys a major resurgence every December, thanks to its strong presence on radio and family-friendly appeal. Its timeless sound keeps it a favourite among both older and younger listeners.

‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ – Band Aid (1984) Recorded in a single day by Britain’s biggest stars—including George Michael, Bono and Sting—this charity single was a monumental cultural moment. Beyond its musical impact, it raised millions for famine relief and inspired similar global efforts, including “We Are the World”. Its legacy extends far beyond Christmas playlists.

‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – Andy Williams (1963) Featuring soaring orchestration and Williams’ smooth, classic vocals, this track radiates the celebratory spirit of the season. It is one of the most frequently used Christmas songs in adverts and films, helping reinforce its place in festive culture worldwide.

‘Jingle Bell Rock’ – Bobby Helms (1957) A lively rock-and-roll twist on a Christmas tune, this song continues to charm listeners with its upbeat rhythm and nostalgic sound. Films like Mean Girls and Home Alone 2 have helped maintain its popularity among younger audiences.

‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ – Various Artists This widely covered classic has appeared in nearly every corner of the Christmas landscape. Bruce Springsteen’s energetic live version and Michael Bublé’s smooth rendition are among the most streamed. Its simple, catchy melody ensures that children learn it early, keeping the song alive across generations.

‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ – Brenda Lee (1958) Brenda Lee recorded this song at just 13 years old, and it has since become a festive standard. Its appearance in Home Alone revived its global popularity, and it now frequently returns to the top of streaming charts. The track’s fun, dance-friendly energy makes it a staple of holiday parties.

These ten songs have become part of the world's shared festive memory, returning each December with the same sense of comfort and celebration. Whether playful, nostalgic or emotional, each track captures a different side of the season and continues to unite listeners across generations.