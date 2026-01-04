Top 10 Hollywood films to watch on Netflix: From 'Wake Up Dead Man' to 'The Super Mario Bros Movie'

Netflix’s weekly top 10 film chart offers a clear snapshot of what subscribers across the world are watching right now. The current list is a mix of new originals, animated crowd-pleasers and festive favourites, reflecting the platform’s broad appeal across age groups and genres. Here is a closer look at the top 10 Hollywood films to watch on Netflix this week, ranked by popularity rather than quality.

1. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out film sits firmly at number one. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in a darker, more introspective mystery centred on a suspicious death tied to a church community. The film blends sharp dialogue with social commentary and has been praised for refreshing the franchise while keeping its core appeal intact.

2. The Grinch

A festive evergreen, The Grinch has once again found its way into Netflix’s top charts. The animated adaptation of Dr Seuss’s beloved story continues to attract family audiences with its humour, colourful visuals and timeless message about the true meaning of Christmas.

3. KPop Demon Hunters

One of Netflix’s biggest animated successes in recent years, KPop Demon Hunters combines pop music, fantasy and action. The story follows a girl group that secretly fights supernatural forces between performances. Its global success underlines the continued rise of Korean pop culture on streaming platforms.

4. The Croods: A New Age

The sequel to The Croods remains a strong performer. Packed with slapstick comedy and emotional beats, the film follows the prehistoric family as they encounter a more evolved clan, leading to clashes over survival, progress and family values.

5. My Secret Santa

This light-hearted romantic comedy taps into seasonal viewing habits. Centred on mistaken identities and unexpected romance, My Secret Santa has resonated with viewers looking for comfort viewing during the holiday period.

6. Murder in Monaco

True-crime fans are driving interest in Murder in Monaco, a documentary that revisits the mysterious death of billionaire banker Edmond Safra. The film uses interviews, archival footage and investigative detail to explore unanswered questions surrounding the case.

7. A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Set against a rural backdrop, this holiday romance blends small-town charm with familiar festive tropes. Its presence in the top 10 highlights the consistent demand for low-stakes, feel-good romantic dramas during the Christmas season.

8. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The animated franchise continues to draw young viewers. In this instalment, the PAW Patrol pups gain superpowers, offering fast-paced action and colourful animation designed to keep children engaged.

9. The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell’s unconventional take on Santa Claus keeps this film firmly in seasonal rotation. Combining humour, adventure and family drama, The Christmas Chronicles remains a dependable holiday favourite.

10. The Super Mario Bros Movie