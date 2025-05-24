Top 5 Mukul Dev movies on OTT as Bollywood actor passes away at 54: Watch these Hindi and Punjabi films online

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. He was unwell and admitted to the ICU in his final days even though the exact reason for his death is still unknown.

Before becoming an actor, Mukul Dev worked as a commercial pilot for around a decade. His Bollywood debut was for Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak, which happens to be Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s debut movie after winning the pageant.

Mukul Dev is survived by his brother, renowned actor Rahul Dev. Actor and friend Vindu Dara Singh said Mukul had isolated himself after their parents’ death and avoided meeting people. His health had worsened recently.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, a close friend, shared that Mukul never spoke about his illness. He stayed in touch with friends on WhatsApp.

In a nearly 30-year acting career, Mukul Dev starred in many memorable movies. Let’s take a look at five of those films, which are available on OTT to watch online.

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena In this con-thriller, Dev played a suave antagonist opposite Fardeen Khan and Koena Mitra. His ability to portray a cunning, stylish villain added depth to the film’s cat-and-mouse game. It was a notable entry in his career for its slick execution and his charismatic performance.

OTT release: PLEX, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Yamla Pagla Deewana Dev’s role as a “yamla Jat” in this action-comedy alongside the Deol family (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol) won him praise. His comedic timing and charm added to the film’s chaotic energy. He was given the 7th Amrish Puri Award for excellence in acting. It’s a fan favourite for its humour and ensemble cast.

OTT release: ZEE5, JioHotstar, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Son of Sardaar As Tony, a loyal henchman to Sanjay Dutt’s character, Dev brought humour and energy to this action-comedy. While the film received mixed reviews, his comedic role alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha was well-received by fans of masala entertainers.

OTT release: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Saak In this Punjabi romantic drama, Mukul Dev played a key role opposite Mandy Takhar. He portrayed emotional depth in a story about a soldier’s forbidden love. The film’s heartfelt narrative and his sincere performance make it a standout in his regional cinema work.

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Shareek In the 2015 Punjabi film, Mukul Dev played Dara, a hot-headed cousin who fights over family land. His strong negative role stood out, earning him the PTC Punjabi Film Award for best actor in a negative role. With stars like Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill, Shareek was a big hit and earned over ₹15 crore.

