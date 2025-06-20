Top 7 most expensive movies ever made — From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Avengers Endgame

Directors go the extra mile to give the audience a visual extravaganza. Be it the sci-fi genre or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these movies have not only shattered box-office records but have also gone on to become the most expensive films ever made. Motive: all to ensure that fans get the experience of a lifetime. As per IGN, these projects are the most expensive blockbusters ever made.

Top Seven Most Expensive Movies Ever Made 1 Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $447 Million JJ Abrams made the Star Wars franchise the favourite of a new generation of fans with The Force Awakens. The 2015 film brought back iconic characters such as Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The film also marked the entry of characters like Kylo Ren, Rey and Finn.

2 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - $432 Million Chris Pratt’s 2018 installment in the long-running dinosaur movie franchise managed to grab attention with its CGI effects and bloodthirsty prehistoric creatures. The movie was made on a budget of $432 million.

3 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - $416 Million The final movie of the new Star Wars trilogy, the massive budget of The Rise of Skywalker, revolved around the Resistance members facing off against the First Order once again. The movie starred Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Issac in pivotal roles.

4 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - $379 Million This was the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. But the massive budget and Johnny Depp’s chemistry with Penelope Cruz kept the movie in the headlines. The movie had a budget of $379 million.

5 Avengers: Age of Ultron - $365 Million The second movie to feature the six original Avengers together, Age of Ultron was one of the most expensive movies in the franchise. The film starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

6 Avengers: Endgame - $356 Million Be it Tony Stark’s ultimate sacrifice to win against Thanos or the “I love you 3000” dialogue, this movie remains the high point of the Avengers franchise for many fans. The massive scale of the project and the star-studded cast created a film that Marvel fans would remember for ages.

7 Avatar: The Way of Water - $350 Million James Cameron is best known for big-budget movies like the Titanic and the Avatar franchise. The second part of the series, The Way of Water, was mounted on an equally large scale as the first part. Avatar: The Way of Water later became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, earning $2.3 billion globally.

FAQs Which is the most expensive film ever made? Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the most expensive movie ever made, with a budget of $447 million.

Which is the highest-grossing movie of all time? Avatar (2009) by James Cameron is the highest-grossing movie of all time.

