After years of uncertainty, an iconic motoring show is gearing up to roar back to life — and it has a new driver at the wheel. Top Gear is returning, and this time, Gordon Ramsay is taking charge.

The world-famous chef, television personality, entrepreneur and self-confessed car fanatic has been confirmed as the new lead host of the BBC's iconic motoring entertainment show, setting the stage for a new chapter packed with speed, stunts, and adventure.

The comeback will bring an entirely new lineup of presenters, with Ramsay leading the charge through daring automotive challenges, epic road trips, spectacular stunts and adventures across the UK and around the world. The ambition is unmistakable — bring back the madness that made Top Gear a global phenomenon.

And there is more. The Stig is back, the legendary test track is returning as the show's home, and the engines are expected to start rolling well before the series hits television screens.

From the kitchen to the driver's seat: Gordon Ramsay's unexpected new role Gordon Ramsay is known for kitchens. But away from the food, the celebrity chef has another obsession — cars.

Now, Ramsay is trading the kitchen for the driver's seat as he takes on one of television's most recognisable motoring franchises. And this isn't an entirely unfamiliar territory for him.

Ramsay has appeared on Top Gear three times — in 2002, 2006 and 2017 — putting his driving skills to the test on the show's famous track. His fastest lap came in a Chevrolet Lacetti, clocking an impressive 1 minute 46.3 seconds and securing seventh place on the show's Star in a Reasonably Priced Car leaderboard.

He holds a racing licence, has driven on tracks and has built a strong connection with motorsport over the years.

For Ramsay, the love of cars began long before television fame. Growing up near Silverstone, he recalled sneaking past fences as a child to catch a glimpse of racing — an experience that fuelled his lifelong fascination with speed, engineering and beautiful machines.

Now, that passion is about to take centre stage.

The Stig is back — and Top Gear is bringing its madness with it There is no Top Gear without a little mystery, a little madness and a lot of horsepower.

The BBC has confirmed that The Stig, the show's famously silent racing driver clad in a white suit and helmet, will return for the new series. The mysterious figure will once again be part of the action, although details about his role remain under wraps.

The show will also feature a fresh lineup of co-presenters, with names yet to be revealed. Together, they will embark on adventures involving cars, challenges, daring tests and spectacular stunts — the kind of unpredictable television that has kept Top Gear audiences hooked for decades.

The formula may be familiar, but the cast is new, the stakes are being raised, and the BBC is promising a bold new chapter.

Top Gear's iconic test track is back The new series will return to its legendary home — the Top Gear Test Track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The iconic track, synonymous with celebrity lap times, car testing and some of the show's most memorable moments, will once again serve as the programme's base.

Filming is scheduled to take place across the UK and international locations in 2027, with the production promising ambitious films, high-octane adventures and a renewed sense of scale.

The new series will be produced by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When will Top Gear return? Fans will have to wait a little longer before the engines start roaring on their television screens.

The new series is scheduled to return to the BBC in 2028, with filming expected to take place through 2027.

The BBC has yet to announce the full presenter lineup, episode details or the exact premiere date.

Can Gordon Ramsay revive Top Gear's magic? For nearly half a century, Top Gear has been more than just a car show. It has been a spectacle — blending motoring, humour, adventure, outrageous challenges and unforgettable television moments into a global entertainment brand.

Its return is being pitched as more than a nostalgic revival. BBC Studios says the new series will aim to bring fresh energy, ambition and a sense of unpredictability to the franchise while retaining the spirit that made it a household name.

Ramsay believes that spirit lies in the unexpected — the ability to surprise, entertain and embrace just the right amount of chaos.

And that may be exactly what Top Gear needs.

A new host. A new crew. The return of The Stig. Cars pushed to their limits. Roads stretching across continents.