Top Gun 3 officially in the works with Tom Cruise returning

Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Top Gun 3 is officially in development, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
The announcement was made during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning to back the project.
The upcoming film will serve as a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, which was released in 2022. The sequel had already been confirmed to be in early development in 2024, with writer Ehren Kruger attached to the script. Kruger previously co-wrote Maverick alongside Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.
Top Gun: Maverick emerged as a major box office success, earning approximately $1.5 billion worldwide from a reported production budget of $170 million. Its release came at a time when cinemas were still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the film played a key role in drawing audiences back to theatres.
The 2022 film marked Cruise’s return to the role more than three decades after the original Top Gun debuted in 1986. In Maverick, his character returns to the elite flight school to train a new generation of pilots for a high-risk mission. The story also revisited his past through Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, the son of Maverick’s late friend and co-pilot Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.
The film featured a mix of returning and new cast members. Alongside Cruise and Teller, the ensemble included Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis and Manny Jacinto as trainee pilots. Supporting roles were played by Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris and Bashir Salahuddin.
The film also marked the final on-screen appearance of Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Kilmer, who reprised his role from the original film, died in 2025.
Details about the plot of Top Gun 3 have not yet been disclosed. However, the confirmation of Cruise’s return suggests that the story will continue to follow Maverick’s journey within naval aviation, likely building on the relationships and events established in the previous film.
Production timelines and additional casting announcements are expected to be revealed at a later stage.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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