Top Gun 3 officially in the works with Tom Cruise returning

Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Top Gun 3 is officially in development, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
The announcement was made during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning to back the project.
The upcoming film will serve as a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, which was released in 2022. The sequel had already been confirmed to be in early development in 2024, with writer Ehren Kruger attached to the script. Kruger previously co-wrote Maverick alongside Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.
Top Gun: Maverick emerged as a major box office success, earning approximately $1.5 billion worldwide from a reported production budget of $170 million. Its release came at a time when cinemas were still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the film played a key role in drawing audiences back to theatres.
The 2022 film marked Cruise’s return to the role more than three decades after the original Top Gun debuted in 1986. In Maverick, his character returns to the elite flight school to train a new generation of pilots for a high-risk mission. The story also revisited his past through Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, the son of Maverick’s late friend and co-pilot Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.
The film featured a mix of returning and new cast members. Alongside Cruise and Teller, the ensemble included Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis and Manny Jacinto as trainee pilots. Supporting roles were played by Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris and Bashir Salahuddin.
The film also marked the final on-screen appearance of Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Kilmer, who reprised his role from the original film, died in 2025.
Details about the plot of Top Gun 3 have not yet been disclosed. However, the confirmation of Cruise’s return suggests that the story will continue to follow Maverick’s journey within naval aviation, likely building on the relationships and events established in the previous film.
Production timelines and additional casting announcements are expected to be revealed at a later stage.