Top OTT releases to watch this weekend: Mirai, Baramulla, Maharani 4, Frankenstein, Kiss, Delhi Crime 3, more

OTT releases this week: An exciting line-up of fresh releases is set to excite cinema enthusiasts and keep them glued to the screens during this weekend. From Baramulla, Maharani 4, Mirai, Frankenstein, Kiss and All Her Fault to Delhi Crime 3 — here's something for everyone.

Baramulla OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix

Starring Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli and Arista Mehta, the Kashmir-set thriller premiered on digital screens today. The supernatural horror movie delves into a cop's inquiry into child kidnappings. The This movie blends eerie atmosphere with political undercurrents as chilling secrets unravel and endanger the cop's family.

Maharani Season 4 OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV describes the most awaited fourth season of the political saga ‘Maharani’ as one full of secrets, scandals and revenge. Promising power packed entertainment, the description states, "Rani Bharti is now Bihar's two-term CM and a rising national force. In Delhi, PM Sudhakar Joshi battles a crumbling coalition. As ambitions clash and loyalties break, Rani and Joshi face off in a power struggle that could redefine India's future."

Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro) OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform: Netflix

The psychological drama revolves around a brilliant and egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment. In the dark horror, he confronts the consequences of his creation as he seeks belonging and justice.

KISS

Available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu, Sathish Krishnan directorial edgy relationship drama features a runtimes of 144 minutes. It explores the themes of romance, ambition and betrayal. Kavin starrer modern morality tale, which premiered on the silver screen on 19 September, is about choices and consequences.

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release date: November 13

OTT platform: Netflix

In the latest season, Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi. Centred on international human-trafficking, it begins with an abandoned infant which spirals into a cross-border ring.

Mirai OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform : Jio Hotstar

The most awaited Tollywood fantasy action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak marked its OTT debut in Hindi on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the superhero‑fantasy centres on a young warrior chosen to protect sacred ancient scriptures. It explores the themes of myth, action and spectacle.

All Her Fault OTT release date: November 7

OTT platform : Jio Hotstar