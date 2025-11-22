Top Telugu comedy movies on OTT: Hidden gems you can stream this weekend

Comedy remains one of the most reliable crowd-pullers in Telugu entertainment, but not every laugh riot gets its due in theatres. Several recent films and web series — light-hearted, fun and perfect for weekend bingeing — have quietly landed on OTT platforms and are now finding the audience they deserve.

Here are six Telugu comedies that promise solid entertainment at home: Super Subbu Where to watch: Netflix

Sundeep Kishan returns to the spotlight with this quirky web series, playing a socially awkward man who unexpectedly becomes a sex education teacher — despite being a virgin himself. Directed by Mallik Ram of DJ Tillu fame, the seven-episode show blends adult humour with coming-of-age fun.

Mazaka Where to watch: Zee5

A breezy comedy caper featuring Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma, Mazaka follows a series of hilarious situations involving a middle-class man. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film also features Rao Ramesh in a crowd-pleasing role.

Brahma Anandam Where to watch: Aha

A father-son comedy led by the legendary Brahmanandam and actor Raja Goutham, this film explores a 70-year-old man’s unexpected quest to marry again — with plenty of heartfelt humour along the way.

Keedaa Cola Where to watch: Aha

Though it had a lukewarm response in theatres, Tharun Bhascker’s dark comedy became a streaming hit. With its eccentric characters and laugh-out-loud chaos, the film has quickly grown a cult following online.

My Dear Donga Where to watch: Aha

A thief breaks into a home — only to fall in love with the woman who lives there. This Aha original delivers comic romance with a unique twist and went largely unnoticed on release, making it a hidden gem to discover now.

Samajavaragamana Where to watch: Aha