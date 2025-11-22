Subscribe

Top Telugu comedy movies on OTT: Hidden gems you can stream this weekend

Looking for a fun binge? Here are six underrated Telugu comedy films and web series that recently dropped on OTT platforms like Netflix, Aha and Zee5 — perfect picks for a laughter-filled weekend watch.

Anjali Thakur
Published22 Nov 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Comedy remains one of the most reliable crowd-pullers in Telugu entertainment, but not every laugh riot gets its due in theatres. Several recent films and web series — light-hearted, fun and perfect for weekend bingeing — have quietly landed on OTT platforms and are now finding the audience they deserve.

Here are six Telugu comedies that promise solid entertainment at home:

Super Subbu

  • Where to watch: Netflix

Sundeep Kishan returns to the spotlight with this quirky web series, playing a socially awkward man who unexpectedly becomes a sex education teacher — despite being a virgin himself. Directed by Mallik Ram of DJ Tillu fame, the seven-episode show blends adult humour with coming-of-age fun.

Mazaka

  • Where to watch: Zee5

A breezy comedy caper featuring Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma, Mazaka follows a series of hilarious situations involving a middle-class man. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film also features Rao Ramesh in a crowd-pleasing role.

Brahma Anandam

  • Where to watch: Aha

A father-son comedy led by the legendary Brahmanandam and actor Raja Goutham, this film explores a 70-year-old man’s unexpected quest to marry again — with plenty of heartfelt humour along the way.

Keedaa Cola

  • Where to watch: Aha

Though it had a lukewarm response in theatres, Tharun Bhascker’s dark comedy became a streaming hit. With its eccentric characters and laugh-out-loud chaos, the film has quickly grown a cult following online.

My Dear Donga

  • Where to watch: Aha

A thief breaks into a home — only to fall in love with the woman who lives there. This Aha original delivers comic romance with a unique twist and went largely unnoticed on release, making it a hidden gem to discover now.

Samajavaragamana

  • Where to watch: Aha

Starring Sree Vishnu, Naresh and Vennela Kishore, this family entertainer is packed with situational comedy and clean, wholesome fun. A safe bet for all age groups at home.

 
 
