Tori Spelling says she is looking for 'situationship', as it fits 'really nicely into my life'

Washington DC [US], July 8 (ANI): Actress Tori Spelling opened up about the kind of relationship she is looking for, making it clear that she is interested in a "situationship" as it suits her busy schedule, according to People.

She officially filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage in March 2024, due to irreconcilable differences. During the recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, she revealed that she is looking for a "situationship" that fits into her busy lifestyle.

"The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship," she said.

"So, that would fit really nicely into my life because, honestly, right now, I'm focused on my kids and I'm focused on work...It's like a situationship, but you're not with anyone else," she shared, adding, "So it just kind of goes with your time and freedom and they're there," reported People.

Earlier, Tori talked about being a single mom to her five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, during her conversation with Aubrey O'Day on her podcast.

"I'm now 51 and single again with five kids, so I don't even know where I stand in the future," said Spelling, as per the outlet.

She revealed that she is not on dating sites. Spelling admitted, "I don't want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don't want to be alone," reported People.

Spelling later broke down and started crying. "You know me. I'm positive. I just -- I don't want to die alone," she said.

"You're not going to die alone. I'm here. First of all. Listen to me," O'Day reassured Spelling, to which she responded, "I don't know what I'm doing right now," as per the outlet.

Spelling shared that she struggles with confidence."It's something I'm definitely still working on. I think people assume when you're in this business, you're an actor and you're famous and you speak [that] you're so confident," she said. 'I've had a lack of confidence my entire life, and I never felt worthy enough," reported People. (ANI)