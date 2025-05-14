Tourist Family OTT release date: When and where to watch the Tamil comedy drama movie online

Tourist Family, the Tamil family drama starring M. Sasikumar and Simran, was released in cinemas on May 1. The film is now set to mark its OTT debut.

Tourist Family box office collection Tourist Family has shown a strong performance at the Indian box office. The movie, made with ₹16 crore, has already recovered its full budget and is now a hit.

Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the film also features Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal and Elango Kumaravel in important roles.

The Tamil movie opened modestly with ₹2 crore on Day 1, dipped slightly on Day 2 and picked up momentum over the first weekend, hitting ₹3.75 crore on Sunday.

The film earned ₹20 crore in its first week. It saw a big surge in its second weekend. It earned ₹5.25 crore on Day 10 (Saturday) and ₹6.15 crore on Day 11 (Sunday).

Despite a Monday dip, Tourist Family remains a solid mid-range success. It collected ₹40.65 crore in 13 days.

The movie was praised by none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. The living legend called up the director and said that the movie was 'extraordinary'.

"Couldn't believe this phone call had actually happened. Got a special call from the superhuman," the director shared on social media.

The movie had the privilege of becoming the “FIRST-EVER “small” Tamil film to land a prestigious SUPERSCREEN show in the UK”. According to producer Ahimsa Entertainment, the honour is “usually reserved exclusively for the biggest tier-1 stars”.

The Tamil comedy drama received high praise from common viewers as well.

“Tourist Family is a truly decent and emotionally rich movie that leaves a lasting impact. Director Abishan Jeevinith beautifully conveys a powerful message: no matter where we are from, the people around us can become our strongest support system,” wrote a fan.

Another fan called it “an absolute laughter riot and a delightful cinematic experience”.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve sat in a theatre and laughed non-stop for two hours straight. The film strikes the perfect balance between humour and emotion, making it a wholesome entertainer for all ages,” the fan wrote.

Tourist Family OTT release Tourist Family is all set to stream online on JioHotstar. As per entertainment sources cited by The Economic Times, the OTT release is expected around May 31.