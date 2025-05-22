Tourist Family OTT release new date OUT: Check when and where to watch Sasikumar’s family drama

Tourist Family OTT release new date OUT: The hit 2025 Tamil family comedy, Tourist Family continues to bring the audience to theatres for almost a month now. Helmed by director Abishan Jeevinth who marked his debut successfully with the film, Tourist Family stars Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh. It also features a strong supporting cast including Yogi Babu, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, and others.

Tourist Family OTT release new date OUT While it continues to rule the big screen, Tourist Family is now nearing its OTT release. While it was slated to release on May 28 or May 31, reports claim that the film has postponed its digital release.

The development was further confirmed by Christopher Kanagaraj who tweeted that Tourist Family will now reportedly premiere on Jio Hotstar On June 6.

The film is said to premiere at midnight on June 6.

However, no official statement has been shared by the makers about the film's OTT release.

Tourist Family and its box office success Tourist Family is set against the harsh backdrop of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. It follows the journey of a Tamil family striving to survive, hoping for a better future. Produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, the film was released in theatres on May 1.

It received a warm response from critics and audiences alike for its emotional depth and relatable characters. Going by the well-received theatrical run, fans are now eagerly waiting for its debut on OTT.

Besides earning positive reviews, the film also proved to be a commercial success. It became the 5th Highest Grossing Tamil film worldwide this year.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tourist Family made a business of ₹75.51 crores worldwide in 19 days, fetching the coveted title as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025.

It joined big releases like Vidaamuyarchi, Dragon, Good Bad Ugly and Retro in the list of highest grossers of 2025.

On day 21, its third Wednesday at the ticket window, Tourist Family maintained its pace, earning ₹71 lakhs, going by Sacnilk. The total collection made by Tourist Family is ₹53.55 crores in India.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹7–8 crore, which further proves its success at the box office in India.