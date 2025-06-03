Tourist Family OTT release: Tamil comedy drama movie is FINALLY online, check where you can watch it

Tourist Family, the Tamil family drama starring M Sasikumar and Simran, is now available online. The movie, released in cinemas on May 1, has received a warm response from critics and audiences alike for its emotional depth and relatable characters.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for its debut on OTT, considering the confusion around its release date.

Tourist Family OTT release Earlier slated to release on May 28 or May 31, the Tourist Family OTT release was postponed to June 2. The movie followed a standard four-week gap from its theatrical launch.

Fans can now catch the movie on Jio Hotstar. The digital streaming platform offers Tourist Family in several languages, including Hindi.

Tourist Family and its box office success Tourist Family is set against the harsh backdrop of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. It follows the journey of a Tamil family striving to survive, hoping for a better future. Produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan, the film was released in theatres on May 1.

Besides earning positive reviews, the film also proved to be a commercial success. It became the 5th Highest Grossing Tamil film worldwide this year.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tourist Family made a business of ₹86.54 crores worldwide in 33 days, fetching the coveted title as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025.

It joined big releases like Vidaamuyarchi, Dragon, Good Bad Ugly, and Retro in the list of 2025's highest-grossing films.

The film earned ₹20 crore in its first week. It saw a big surge in its second weekend. It earned ₹5.25 crore on Day 10 (Saturday) and ₹6.15 crore on Day 11 (Sunday).

Rajinikanth thinks the movie is ‘extraordinary’ The movie was praised by none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. The living legend called up the director and said that the movie was ‘extraordinary’.

"Couldn't believe this phone call had actually happened. Got a special call from the superhuman," the director shared on social media.