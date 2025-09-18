Tovino Thomas and Nazariya Nazim collaborate for Muhsin Pararis directorial film

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): Nazriya Nazim, wife of actor Fahadh Faasil, is set to collaborate with actor Tovino Thomas for the untitled Malayalam film directed by Muhsin Parari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Muhsin Parari shared a 'call for audition' poster which featured the lead cast of the film and the director's name. It is jointly written by Muhsin Parari and Zakariya.

The movie is produced under the banner of AVA Productions, Maargaa Entertainment and The Writing Company. While sharing a casting call poster, Mushin Parari wrote, "Looking for actors for an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Nazriya Nazim & Tovino Thomas, directed by Muhsin Parari and written by Muhsin Parari & Zakariya."

Tovino Thomas started this year with highly anticipated films, including 'Identity' and 'L2 Empuraan'. He played the role of Jathin Ramdas in the film.

'L2: Empuraan' was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. The film, which starred Mohanlal as the iconic Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Abraam, was released earlier this year.

Prithviraj reprised his role as Zayed Masood with an extended screen time in the sequel.

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. The film

The first instalment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide.