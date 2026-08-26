Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 (live updates): Yash-starrer beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan, hits ₹60 crore mark in India

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 (live updates): Kannada star Yash's big release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is now in theatres. The film opened with high expectations, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India by the afternoon. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster saga has now crossed the ₹60 crore mark across 14,768 shows in all languages domestically.

Toxic is expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of this year.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 The film starring Yash is off to a strong start at the box office in India, earning ₹61.13 crore net on day 1 by 5 pm. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 48.8% in theatres.

Toxic witnessed its strongest performance in the Hindi market, which contributed ₹33.58 crore net. It is followed by the original Kannada version, which raked in ₹15.56 crore with 86% occupancy from 1,356 shows.

The film has also registered a positive response in the Telugu market, adding ₹8.29 crore net with 61% occupancy. Tamil Nadu contributed ₹2.83 crore, while the Malayalam version earned ₹87 lakh.

However, these are the early estimates for the day. The final figures will be revealed post night shows.

Toxic beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan Toxic has already surpassed the opening business of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which was a ₹1300-crore blockbuster of 2025. The highest-grossing Indian film of the year opened to ₹28 crore net in December, which was easily crossed by Toxic after the morning shows. Toxic has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with its afternoon show. The film is predicted to hit at least ₹100 crore today, including the overseas haul.

Also Read | Yash's Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts ahead of release

It would be interesting to see if Toxic can beat Yash's previous release, KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹ 116 crore on its opening day.

“4 YEARS AFTER 'KGF 2', YASH RETURNS WITH 'TOXIC' – IN CINEMAS *TOMORROW*... Four years after the historic success of #KGF2, #Yash returns to the big screen with #Toxic – and the response to the advance bookings has been PHENOMENAL,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X, earlier in the day.

About Toxic Toxic follows a larger-than-life gangster story with Yash in dual roles. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

The film revolves around the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. It also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is a bilingual movie which has been originally shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and released as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.