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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 (live updates): Yash-starrer beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan, hits ₹60 crore mark in India

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 (live updates): Toxic, starring Yash in dual roles, is expected to hit the 100 crore club on day 1. The film has so far earned 61.13 crore net on day 1 by 5 pm. Check details inside.

Sneha Biswas
Published26 Aug 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Yash's Toxic beats Dhurandhar with morning shows.
Yash's Toxic beats Dhurandhar with morning shows.
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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 (live updates): Kannada star Yash's big release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is now in theatres. The film opened with high expectations, crossing the 50 crore mark in India by the afternoon. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster saga has now crossed the 60 crore mark across 14,768 shows in all languages domestically.

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Toxic is expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of this year.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1

The film starring Yash is off to a strong start at the box office in India, earning 61.13 crore net on day 1 by 5 pm. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 48.8% in theatres.

Toxic witnessed its strongest performance in the Hindi market, which contributed 33.58 crore net. It is followed by the original Kannada version, which raked in 15.56 crore with 86% occupancy from 1,356 shows.

The film has also registered a positive response in the Telugu market, adding 8.29 crore net with 61% occupancy. Tamil Nadu contributed 2.83 crore, while the Malayalam version earned 87 lakh.

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However, these are the early estimates for the day. The final figures will be revealed post night shows.

Also Read | Toxic X review: ‘Colossal mess’ to 'decent watch’, film gets mixed reactions

Toxic beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

Toxic has already surpassed the opening business of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which was a 1300-crore blockbuster of 2025. The highest-grossing Indian film of the year opened to 28 crore net in December, which was easily crossed by Toxic after the morning shows. Toxic has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with its afternoon show. The film is predicted to hit at least 100 crore today, including the overseas haul.

Also Read | Yash's Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts ahead of release

It would be interesting to see if Toxic can beat Yash's previous release, KGF: Chapter 2, which earned 116 crore on its opening day.

“4 YEARS AFTER 'KGF 2', YASH RETURNS WITH 'TOXIC' – IN CINEMAS *TOMORROW*... Four years after the historic success of #KGF2, #Yash returns to the big screen with #Toxic – and the response to the advance bookings has been PHENOMENAL,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X, earlier in the day.

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About Toxic

Toxic follows a larger-than-life gangster story with Yash in dual roles. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

The film revolves around the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. It also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

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Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is a bilingual movie which has been originally shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and released as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are based on data from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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