Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's film storms past ₹103 crore in India, Hindi leads the charge

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release. The Geetu Mohandas directorial recorded an estimated ₹2.43 crore net on Day 2 so far, taking its India net collection to ₹103.53 crore, according to early figures from a trade-tracking site.

The Day 2 numbers are still being updated and therefore do not represent the film's final collection for Thursday.

Toxic Day 2 collection Toxic released in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26. After opening with ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1, the film has added another ₹2.43 crore in early Day 2 figures.

At the time of writing, the film's occupancy stood at 44.1% for Hindi, 77.3% for Kannada, 52.4% for Telugu, 36.4% for Tamil and 52.6% for Malayalam.

The final Day 2 collection is expected to be updated later.

Toxic box office: Day-wise India net collection Day 1: ₹ 101.10 crore

101.10 crore Day 2: ₹ 2.43 crore

2.43 crore Total: ₹ 103.53 crore Day 2 figures are based on early estimates and are still being updated.

Hindi version leads language-wise collection Despite being headlined by Kannada superstar Yash, the Hindi version of Toxic has emerged as the film's biggest contributor in India.

The Hindi version has collected ₹56.27 crore net so far, followed by ₹24.11 crore from Kannada, ₹16.21 crore from Telugu, ₹5.61 crore from Tamil and ₹1.33 crore from Malayalam.

The performance of the Hindi version adds to Yash's growing pan-India reach following the success of the KGF franchise.

The interest in ‘Toxic’ soared high on Google on 26 August, its release day:

View full Image View full Image The interest in ‘Toxic’ was high on Google during 25-26 August ( Google India )

Toxic had a massive opening day The film opened with ₹101.10 crore net in India on Wednesday, recording an overall occupancy of 56.1% across 24,579 shows.

Its estimated Day 1 India gross stood at ₹120.75 crore, while its worldwide gross was estimated at ₹140.75 crore, including around ₹20 crore from overseas markets.

However, the opening did not surpass Yash's own Day 1 record. KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rank ahead of Toxic in terms of the actor's opening-day performance.

Toxic nevertheless delivered one of the year's biggest Indian openings and marked Yash's return to theatres nearly four years after KGF: Chapter 2.

About Toxic Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi.

The gangster action drama has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.