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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's film storms past ₹103 crore in India, Hindi leads the charge

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the 100 crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release. The Yash-starrer has so far earned 103.53 crore net, according to early estimates.

Anjali Thakur
Updated27 Aug 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Yash in 'Toxic'
Yash in 'Toxic'
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Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the 100 crore mark in India within two days of its theatrical release. The Geetu Mohandas directorial recorded an estimated 2.43 crore net on Day 2 so far, taking its India net collection to 103.53 crore, according to early figures from a trade-tracking site.

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The Day 2 numbers are still being updated and therefore do not represent the film's final collection for Thursday.

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Toxic Day 2 collection

Toxic released in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26. After opening with 101.10 crore net on Day 1, the film has added another 2.43 crore in early Day 2 figures.

At the time of writing, the film's occupancy stood at 44.1% for Hindi, 77.3% for Kannada, 52.4% for Telugu, 36.4% for Tamil and 52.6% for Malayalam.

The final Day 2 collection is expected to be updated later.

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Toxic box office: Day-wise India net collection

  • Day 1: 101.10 crore
  • Day 2: 2.43 crore
  • Total: 103.53 crore

Day 2 figures are based on early estimates and are still being updated.

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Hindi version leads language-wise collection

Despite being headlined by Kannada superstar Yash, the Hindi version of Toxic has emerged as the film's biggest contributor in India.

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The Hindi version has collected 56.27 crore net so far, followed by 24.11 crore from Kannada, 16.21 crore from Telugu, 5.61 crore from Tamil and 1.33 crore from Malayalam.

The performance of the Hindi version adds to Yash's growing pan-India reach following the success of the KGF franchise.

The interest in ‘Toxic’ soared high on Google on 26 August, its release day:

The interest in ‘Toxic’ was high on Google during 25-26 August
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Toxic had a massive opening day

The film opened with 101.10 crore net in India on Wednesday, recording an overall occupancy of 56.1% across 24,579 shows.

Its estimated Day 1 India gross stood at 120.75 crore, while its worldwide gross was estimated at 140.75 crore, including around 20 crore from overseas markets.

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However, the opening did not surpass Yash's own Day 1 record. KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rank ahead of Toxic in terms of the actor's opening-day performance.

Toxic nevertheless delivered one of the year's biggest Indian openings and marked Yash's return to theatres nearly four years after KGF: Chapter 2.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi.

The gangster action drama has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

While the film recorded a strong opening, it has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Its performance over the first weekend will determine whether the strong opening-day momentum translates into sustained box-office growth.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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