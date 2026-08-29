Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash starrer sees sharp drop in India on 1st Saturday, mints this much

Toxic is showing signs of a significant slowdown at the Indian box office on Day 4, with the Yash-led gangster drama collecting ₹11.63 crore net by 6 PM on Saturday, according to Sacnilk.
The figure marks a considerable drop from Friday, when the film registered ₹27.20 crore in net collections across 19,390 shows, with an overall occupancy of 25.5%. On Saturday, Toxic was running across 12,880 shows as of 6 PM, while its occupancy stood at 20.5%.
The latest live figures put the film’s India net collection at ₹178. crore so far. Its India gross collection has reached ₹211.82 crore. The final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported and could change as the day progresses.
The language-wise numbers present a mixed picture. The Hindi version has contributed ₹6.87 crore net so far on Saturday, recording 19% occupancy across 9,473 shows. Kannada, the film’s original language, has performed comparatively strongly, with ₹3.69 crore net from 1,022 shows and 40% occupancy.
The Telugu version has collected ₹70 lakh net, with 21% occupancy across 1,263 shows. Tamil collections stand at ₹37 lakh, with 15% occupancy from 1,122 shows.
The Saturday slowdown comes despite the film maintaining a sizeable theatrical footprint. The sharp reduction in shows compared with Friday, however, has also coincided with the decline in its day-to-day earnings.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film led by Yash, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.
Announced in December 2023 as Yash 19, the project later adopted the title Toxic. The film was shot across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur between August 2024 and October 2025, with the production filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English.
With Saturday’s final figures still awaited, Toxic’s first-weekend performance will depend heavily on how much of the remaining day’s business is added to the current ₹11.63 crore live tally.