Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash film crosses ₹200 cr milestone despite Sunday dip, earns this much

Toxic continued its theatrical run on Sunday with the film recording ₹16.79 crore in India net collections on Day 5, as of 7 PM.
According to the latest reported figures by Sacnilk, the total India figures are now at ₹207.89 crore.
The Geetu Mohandas-directed psychological thriller gangster film was running across 12,508 shows on its fifth day, with overall occupancy standing at 25.6%. The latest figures also put the film's India gross collection at ₹248.06 crore, although final collections for the day are yet to be reported.
The Sunday numbers mark a decline from Saturday, when Toxic collected ₹25.15 crore net from 17,612 shows at an occupancy rate of 24.3%. While the number of shows dropped substantially on Sunday, occupancy remained marginally higher, suggesting that the film continued to attract audiences despite having a smaller number of screenings.
The language-wise figures provide a clearer picture of the film's performance across its major markets. The Hindi version accounted for the largest share of Sunday's live net collections, bringing in ₹10.16 crore from 9,259 shows. Its occupancy was recorded at 24%.
The original Kannada version, meanwhile, registered a stronger occupancy rate. It collected ₹5.34 crore net from 1,037 shows, with occupancy reaching 52%. The figure underlines the continued strength of the film in its home-language market, even as the Hini release accounts for the bulk of its overall domestic collections.
The Telugu version contributed ₹0.87 crore net from 1,157 shows at a 23% occupancy rate, while the Tamil version collected ₹0.42 core from 1,055 shows at 17% occupancy.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in a lead role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth also featuring in the cast. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.
The project was first announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, reflecting its position as Yash's 19th film as a leading actor. Its official title, Toxic, was revealed shortly afterwards.
The film was reportedly made on a budget estimated between ₹500 crore and ₹1,000 crore, potentially placing its among the most expensive Indian productions. Principal photography began in August 2024 and continued until October 2025, with filming taking place across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi, and Jaipur.
The production was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.
With Day 5 still based on live figures, Toxic's final Sunday collection is expected to differ from the current ₹16.79 crore estimate. The film's reported India net currently stands at ₹207.89 crore, while its India gross total in ₹248.06 crore.
All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.