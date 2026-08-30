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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash film crosses ₹200 cr milestone despite Sunday dip, earns this much

Toxic maintained its theatrical run on Sunday, with the Yash-led thriller crossing a major domestic milestone after five days while continuing to draw audiences across multiple Indian languages.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated30 Aug 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Yash in a still from Toxic.
Yash in a still from Toxic.
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Toxic continued its theatrical run on Sunday with the film recording 16.79 crore in India net collections on Day 5, as of 7 PM.

Toxic box office collections day 5

According to the latest reported figures by Sacnilk, the total India figures are now at 207.89 crore.

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The Geetu Mohandas-directed psychological thriller gangster film was running across 12,508 shows on its fifth day, with overall occupancy standing at 25.6%. The latest figures also put the film's India gross collection at 248.06 crore, although final collections for the day are yet to be reported.

Also Read | Toxic Box Office Day 4: Yash film sees Saturday dip

The Sunday numbers mark a decline from Saturday, when Toxic collected 25.15 crore net from 17,612 shows at an occupancy rate of 24.3%. While the number of shows dropped substantially on Sunday, occupancy remained marginally higher, suggesting that the film continued to attract audiences despite having a smaller number of screenings.

Language wise breakdown day 5

The language-wise figures provide a clearer picture of the film's performance across its major markets. The Hindi version accounted for the largest share of Sunday's live net collections, bringing in 10.16 crore from 9,259 shows. Its occupancy was recorded at 24%.

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The original Kannada version, meanwhile, registered a stronger occupancy rate. It collected 5.34 crore net from 1,037 shows, with occupancy reaching 52%. The figure underlines the continued strength of the film in its home-language market, even as the Hini release accounts for the bulk of its overall domestic collections.

Also Read | Toxic vs Dhurandhar vs KGF 2 box office collection: Check who is the winner

The Telugu version contributed 0.87 crore net from 1,157 shows at a 23% occupancy rate, while the Tamil version collected 0.42 core from 1,055 shows at 17% occupancy.

More about the film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in a lead role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth also featuring in the cast. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

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The project was first announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, reflecting its position as Yash's 19th film as a leading actor. Its official title, Toxic, was revealed shortly afterwards.

The film was reportedly made on a budget estimated between 500 crore and 1,000 crore, potentially placing its among the most expensive Indian productions. Principal photography began in August 2024 and continued until October 2025, with filming taking place across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi, and Jaipur.

Also Read | ‘Toxic’ review: Yash's latest can't even provoke properly

The production was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.

With Day 5 still based on live figures, Toxic's final Sunday collection is expected to differ from the current 16.79 crore estimate. The film's reported India net currently stands at 207.89 crore, while its India gross total in 248.06 crore.

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All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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