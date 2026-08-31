Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash film crosses ₹260 cr milestone in India, sees Monday drop

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on Day 6, with Yash's action drama recording ₹5.16 crore in live India net earnings by 7 PM on Monday.
The film was running in 10,192 theatres on its first Monday, with overall occupancy at 16%. The latest figure marks a considerable fall from Sunday, when Toxic collected ₹23 crore net from 16,241 shows at a reported 25.3% occupancy.
With the Monday figures still being updated, the film's India net collection has reached ₹219.26 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹262.04 crore. Final collections for Day 6 are yet to be reported.
The language-wise numbers show Hindi continuing to account for the largest share of the day's business. The Hindi version has collected ₹3.02 crore live, with 7,475 shows and 15% occupancy. Kannada has contributed ₹1.54 crore from 876 shows, recording 25% occupancy.
The Telugu version has earned ₹0.46 crore live from 1,050 shows at 19% occupancy, while the Tamil version has recorded ₹0.14 crore from 791 shows, with occupancy at 12%.
The Monday slowdown comes after a strong extended opening run for the film. According to the supplied box office figures, Toxic had grossed approximately ₹285.20 crore worldwide after its five-day extended opening weekend, according to a report from The Times of India. The worldwide numbers for day six are not known yet.
All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is positioned as a dark, stylised action film centred on Yash's character. The project marks Yash's return to the big screen following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and has been mounted on a large scale, with its action and visual treatment forming a major part of its appeal.
Despite the sharp Monday correction, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India net collections, while its worldwide gross remains above ₹285 crore based on the five-day figures provided. Final Day 6 figures are awaited.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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