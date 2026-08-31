Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash film crosses ₹260 cr milestone in India, sees Monday drop

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on Day 6, with Yash's action drama recording ₹5.16 crore in live India net earnings by 7 PM on Monday.
The film was running in 10,192 theatres on its first Monday, with overall occupancy at 16%. The latest figure marks a considerable fall from Sunday, when Toxic collected ₹23 crore net from 16,241 shows at a reported 25.3% occupancy.
With the Monday figures still being updated, the film's India net collection has reached ₹219.26 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹262.04 crore. Final collections for Day 6 are yet to be reported.
The language-wise numbers show Hindi continuing to account for the largest share of the day's business. The Hindi version has collected ₹3.02 crore live, with 7,475 shows and 15% occupancy. Kannada has contributed ₹1.54 crore from 876 shows, recording 25% occupancy.
The Telugu version has earned ₹0.46 crore live from 1,050 shows at 19% occupancy, while the Tamil version has recorded ₹0.14 crore from 791 shows, with occupancy at 12%.
The Monday slowdown comes after a strong extended opening run for the film. According to the supplied box office figures, Toxic had grossed approximately ₹285.20 crore worldwide after its five-day extended opening weekend, according to a report from The Times of India. The worldwide numbers for day six are not known yet.
All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is positioned as a dark, stylised action film centred on Yash's character. The project marks Yash's return to the big screen following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and has been mounted on a large scale, with its action and visual treatment forming a major part of its appeal.
Despite the sharp Monday correction, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India net collections, while its worldwide gross remains above ₹285 crore based on the five-day figures provided. Final Day 6 figures are awaited.