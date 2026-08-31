Subscribe

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash film crosses ₹260 cr milestone in India, sees Monday drop

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups witnessed a sharp drop in box office collections on its first Monday after a strong extended opening weekend.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published31 Aug 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Nayanthara and Yash in stills from Toxic.
Nayanthara and Yash in stills from Toxic.
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on Day 6, with Yash's action drama recording 5.16 crore in live India net earnings by 7 PM on Monday.

Toxic Day 6 Box Office Collection

The film was running in 10,192 theatres on its first Monday, with overall occupancy at 16%. The latest figure marks a considerable fall from Sunday, when Toxic collected 23 crore net from 16,241 shows at a reported 25.3% occupancy.

Advertisement

With the Monday figures still being updated, the film's India net collection has reached 219.26 crore, while its India gross collection stands at 262.04 crore. Final collections for Day 6 are yet to be reported.

Also Read | Toxic vs Dhurandhar vs KGF 2 box office collection: Check who is the winner

The language-wise numbers show Hindi continuing to account for the largest share of the day's business. The Hindi version has collected 3.02 crore live, with 7,475 shows and 15% occupancy. Kannada has contributed 1.54 crore from 876 shows, recording 25% occupancy.

The Telugu version has earned 0.46 crore live from 1,050 shows at 19% occupancy, while the Tamil version has recorded 0.14 crore from 791 shows, with occupancy at 12%.

The Monday slowdown comes after a strong extended opening run for the film. According to the supplied box office figures, Toxic had grossed approximately 285.20 crore worldwide after its five-day extended opening weekend, according to a report from The Times of India. The worldwide numbers for day six are not known yet.

Advertisement

All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.

More about the film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is positioned as a dark, stylised action film centred on Yash's character. The project marks Yash's return to the big screen following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and has been mounted on a large scale, with its action and visual treatment forming a major part of its appeal.

Also Read | Yash reveals wife Radhika Pandit's reaction to intimate scenes in Toxic

Despite the sharp Monday correction, the film has crossed the 200 crore mark in India net collections, while its worldwide gross remains above 285 crore based on the five-day figures provided. Final Day 6 figures are awaited.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentToxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash film crosses ₹260 cr milestone in India, sees Monday drop
Advertisement
Read Next Story