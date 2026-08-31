Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash film ends extended weekend at ₹266.5 crore worldwide

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash-starrer Toxic has closed its five-day extended opening weekend with a worldwide gross of approximately ₹266.50 crore, according to the latest box-office estimates. The film earned around ₹24.50 crore in India on Sunday, taking its domestic gross to approximately ₹228.50 crore.

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The overseas markets contributed around USD 4.025 million, or approximately ₹38 crore, taking the film's worldwide collection to ₹266.50 crore.

Toxic box office collection: Day-wise breakdown Toxic opened to a massive ₹111.75 crore on its first day in India. However, the Yash-starrer struggled to maintain that momentum after its opening, with collections falling sharply from the second day.

The film collected approximately ₹38.50 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹27.75 crore on Friday. Its business stood at around ₹26 crore on Saturday, before dropping further to ₹24.50 crore on Sunday.

This took the film's five-day India gross to approximately ₹228.50 crore. Sunday's collection was only around a fifth of its opening-day figure, highlighting the sharp slowdown through the extended weekend.

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Hindi market drives domestic business The Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor to Toxic's India collections, generating approximately ₹138 crore gross, or around ₹114 crore nett.

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Karnataka, the film's home territory, recorded a strong opening day but saw a steep decline in collections thereafter. After five days, its business was reported to be closer to half of Kantara Chapter 1 over the corresponding period.

The other southern markets followed a similar trajectory, with strong opening-day numbers followed by significant declines from the second day onwards.

Across territories, Karnataka contributed around ₹57.25 crore, while APTS collected ₹26.50 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹10.75 crore and Kerala ₹3.50 crore. The Hindi Belt contributed approximately ₹130.50 crore, taking the total India gross to ₹228.50 crore.

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Toxic overseas box office collection Day 6 The film's overseas performance added approximately USD 4.025 million to its worldwide tally.

The United States contributed around USD 1.15 million, followed by the Middle East with USD 1.10 million. Australia-New Zealand contributed approximately USD 525,000, while the United Kingdom accounted for around USD 400,000.

The film earned approximately $ 250,000 each from Canada and Nepal, while the Rest of Europe contributed $ 200,000 and the Rest of World around USD 150,000.

With these overseas earnings added to its India business, Toxic's worldwide gross stands at approximately ₹266.50 crore.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.