Toxic box office collection predictions day 1, advance booking report and why makers chose Wednesday for release

Kannada star Yash is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of four years with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Ahead of its release, Toxic's advance booking numbers suggest that the film could emerge as one of the biggest openers of 2026. Toxic is expected to hit the ₹100 crore club on day 1 worldwide.

Toxic advance booking day 1 The Yash-starrer has grossed ₹41.25 crore in advance sales across India from the sale of over 12.24 lakh tickets across 24,094 shows. Considering block seats, the advance booking numbers for day 1 stand at ₹54.41 crore. Interestingly, the Hindi version alone has emerged as the biggest contributor in terms of ticket sales, accounting for over 6.14 lakh tickets across all formats. On the other hand, the original Kannada version has generated strong business in the film's home market.

Karnataka remains the film's biggest market so far, contributing ₹16.53 crore in advance bookings with 61% occupancy across 2,113 shows. It is followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with ₹3.46 crore and ₹2.93 crore, respectively. Delhi has added ₹2.35 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹2.25 crore and West Bengal at ₹1.92 crore. Odisha has also shown strong traction with 48% real occupancy, while Bihar hit 41%.

On the popular ticket booking platform BookMyShow, Toxic has sold over 1 million tickets, becoming only the second Kannada film to hit the milestone. It is trailing behind Yash's own KGF: Chapter 2, which topped the chart with around 2.9 million tickets sold before its release. Since August 2023, Toxic is the 15th film to cross the 1 million-ticket mark on BookMyShow, joining a list of films including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Leo and Animal.

The achievement is notable as Toxic is a standalone film rather than a sequel or an already hit franchise. Its booking trajectory also confirms how demand accelerated closer to the release date. The booking for the film opened nationwide on August 21.

The gangster film sold 3.46 lakh tickets on August 21, followed by 1.75 lakh and 1.60 lakh tickets on August 22 and 23, before sales reached 2.28 lakh tickets on August 24. At its peak, the film reportedly recorded an hourly booking velocity of around 46,000 tickets on BookMyShow.

Toxic box office collection predictions worldwide Going by the advance booking response, Toxic is said to be targeting a ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore gross opening in the domestic market. The Hindi version is expected to contribute over ₹40 crore if the film receives strong walk-in on Wednesday. The worldwide opening is likely to push the film towards the ₹100 crore to ₹120 crore range, which would make it only the second film in Yash's career to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally on day 1.

Disclaimer: All data used above as based on Sacnilk.com

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Why Toxic is releasing on Wednesday Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, was initially slated to release on 26 March, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It was later pushed to 26 August, a Wednesday.

While a Wednesday release might seem odd for a big-scale film like Toxic to release, it might be a new shift in the industry to capitalise on the holiday window.

Toxic coincides with Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam, the main celebration day of Onam. The gazetted government holiday is likely to give the film a boost in a market as schools, colleges and several offices will remain closed. For a big-ticket release with strong pre-release buzz, the holiday can serve a perfect window to convert advance booking momentum into massive opening-day footfalls. Furthermore, it may also secure a five-day opening weekend due to the extended holiday.

The strategy can also reflect a broader shift in the Indian film industry, particularly in the southern markets, where producers are increasingly planning releases around festivals and holidays rather than usual Friday dates.

With rising theatrical budgets and box-office expectations, an additional holiday can mean more shows, stronger occupancies and a better business, especially during the crucial opening week.