Toxic collection: Yash film eyes ₹100 crore worldwide box office opening after record advance sales

After a four-year wait, Yash is back on the big screen, and the early response to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups suggests that the actor's return could translate into a major box office opening.

The gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has generated considerable interest ahead of its August 26 theatrical release. Based on current advance sales, the film is expected to collect around ₹80-90 crore net in India on its opening day, while its worldwide gross could be in the range of ₹120-130 crore.

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The projections come amid strong advance bookings across key markets, particularly Bengaluru, where the makers have claimed that the film has set new records.

Also Read | Yash's Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts ahead of release

‘Toxic’ advance booking crosses ₹ 49 crore Advance bookings for Toxic opened five days before its theatrical release, giving audiences an early opportunity to secure tickets for the highly anticipated Yash starrer.

The film has reportedly sold more than 1.5 million tickets for Day 1 across India, generating around ₹49 crore in advance sales. The Hindi version alone is said to have contributed approximately ₹28 crore to the total.

The film's official social media account also claimed that Toxic had broken all-time advance booking records in Bengaluru.

“Record breaking Day 1 advance sales, unprecedented Early Morning Shows and FF/SO! ALL-TIME RECORDS,” read the post shared by the makers.

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The strong demand has also resulted in additional shows in some locations, adding to expectations of a sizeable opening.

Court order protects film from ‘false, defamatory’ reports Ahead of the release, Toxic has also been involved in a legal development.

The 36th CCH Court in Bengaluru has restrained the publication and broadcast of what it described as false and defamatory news concerning the film. The makers, KVN Productions, had approached the Sessions Court seeking protection.

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After hearing the petition, the court issued an order restraining such publication and broadcast.

The legal development comes after the film faced criticism over elements shown in its trailers and promotional material, including violence and graphic sexual content.

Yash returns four years after ‘KGF’ Toxic marks Yash's first theatrical release in four years and follows the success of the KGF franchise. The actor returns to the gangster genre in the new film and appears in a dual role.

The cast features five prominent female actors — Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

The film is releasing across India in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The project had a lengthy journey to the big screen. Originally scheduled for March, Toxic was postponed amid a planned clash with Dhurandhar 2. A June release was subsequently announced but was pushed again, with the makers citing post-production delays. August 26 was eventually locked as the final release date.

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Also Read | Toxic box office collection predictions day 1, advance booking report and more

‘Toxic’ gets A certificate The film has also cleared the Central Board of Film Certification hurdle with an A rating. It was reportedly passed without cuts, although two modifications were made.

The certification follows criticism surrounding the film's trailers and teasers, particularly over their depiction of violence and sexual content.

Yash has maintained that the film's complete story offers a different experience from what viewers may have inferred from the promotional material. He has also stressed that Toxic is not intended for children.

With advance bookings already showing substantial demand, the focus now shifts to the film's actual theatrical performance. The opening-day numbers will determine whether the pre-release momentum translates into the projected ₹100-crore-plus worldwide start.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.