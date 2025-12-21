Toxic: Kaira Advanis stunning first look as 'Nadia' unveiled by Yash; fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The first look of actor Kiara Advani from the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' was unveiled on Sunday.

The actress will be seen playing a character named Nadia in the film, which stars Yash in the lead role.

Yash shared a striking first-look poster on Instagram introducing Kiara's character. In the poster, Kiara is seen wearing a black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. She stands under a spotlight on a dance floor, looking away from the camera, with tears on her face.

Soon after the poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section to share their reactions. Some compared her look to dark fantasy characters, while others said her role already looks strong and intense.

Reflecting on Kiara's portrayal, director Geetu Mohandas, as per a press note, said, "Some performances don't just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey."

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' marks Yash's return to the big screen after 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. It has been shot in both English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

The film also features music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi. Action scenes have been handled by international and Indian action directors. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.