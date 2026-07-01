Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser: Yash goes bold against Nayanthara, Kiara, Huma Qureshi, netizens call it 'disrespect'

Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser: Enduring multiple delays, a new update is finally here from the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. On Wednesday, the team confirmed that Toxic, starring Yash will hit theatres on August 26. Announcing the new release date, a new teaser was dropped introducing the leading ladies--Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser The less than two-minute long teaser opens with a ‘warning’ for viewers. It says, "Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great-grandparents… at your own risk.” The clip opens to a scene featuring Yash and Kiara Advani on a beach. However, their faces are not revealed. It is followed by a glimpse of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in different settings.

A voiceover says, "Love! Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception. And yet, here we are fighting for his scraps of devotion.”

In the next seen, Yash appears, rolling up his sleeve, saying, "Ladies and ladies, do you want to come one by one or all at once?” He fights a group of women, which intercuts to his intimate scenes with multiple women. It also includes the controversial intimacy scene in a car from the previous teaser, which created an uproar on the internet.

Toxic new release date Going even bold than before, a voiceover narrates, “But here comes the plot twist, ladies. Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**ks!” Yash is seen taking on multiple women who seem to be his rivals in an action-packed sequence. “Intoxicating the world on 26.08.26,” the teaser wraps up.

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Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote on X, “Literally porn. Disrespect to ladies.” “'Don't forget the predictable spectacle of men & their c*cks' Did I heard it correct,” added another user in disbelief.

Someone else said, “Didn't expect this from Yash. So cheap and cartoonish.”

A different user commented, “Yash is about to dominate the box office.”

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups had previously released two teasers. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world featuring Yash. The second teaser surprised fans with Yash in a beardless look.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English.

The film is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.