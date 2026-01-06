Toxic makers unveil Rukmini Vasanth's first look poster; confused netizens ask ‘why so many female leads?’

The makers of ‘Toxic’ unveiled the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth, who is set to essay the role of Mellisa in the film. She is the fourth female actress, after Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria, to feature in the first-look poster series of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups’.

Headlined by Yash, the movie is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026, clashing with the second instalment of the current mega blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa The makers shared the post on Instagram. It featured the actor dressed in a dark green colour high-slit gown. “Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” read the caption.

Toxic director Geetu Mohandas said she admires Rukmini Vasanth's “intelligence as an actor”.

“She doesn't just perform, she processes. She asks questions not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper...She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful,” the filmmaker said in a statement, reported PTI.

Here's how netizens reacted: Rukmini Vasanth's look in Toxic was praised by social media users; however, it left the netizens confused about why the movie features so many female leads. Fans have been patiently waiting for the teaser of the movie to put in perspective the story of Toxic.

“Hlo could you please explain why so many female leads?” a user said.

Another added, “Bhaii, itni sab heroines ke sath karne kya wale ho.”

“Bhai itni saari ladkiyo ka kya karoge,” said another user.

A fan exclaimed: “What are you cooking bruh!”

“Every language one heroine!” said another fan.

“Bro has all the top ladies in the movie,” a fan added.

A user said, “So many different shades for each character in this movie. What are they even cooking 🔥🔥🔥”

Praising Rukmini's look, a user said, “Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa #AToxicfairytaleforgrownups. She looks stunning in her attire and her effortless confidence and body language.”

“Strong ensemble energy, the concept is loaded, execution will decide whether it shocks or stays symbolic,” added another user.

“Waiting for some glimpses to see how this unfolds,” said a user.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

"Toxic” is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.