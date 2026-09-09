Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer struggles to hold momentum, India net crosses ₹247 crore

Toxic amassed 239.30 crore in its first week, bolstered by an opening day collection of 101.10 crore. By contrast, the film added merely 12.84 crore between Days 10 and 14.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Yash in a still from Toxic.
Yash in a still from Toxic.

Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has continued to witness a sharp downward trend at the domestic box office during its second week.

The action drama recorded an India net collection of 69 lakh on its 14th day (second Tuesday), marking an 8% decline from Monday's 75 lakh haul, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Aditya Dhar backs Yash's Toxic amid mixed response, fans want collaboration

Toxic Box Office Collection

Despite a massive opening, Toxic has struggled to sustain its theatrical momentum, with daily earnings consistently falling below the 1 crore mark across its 1,290 shows this week.

With Tuesday's figures, the film's net collection in India stood at 247.19 crore, while the domestic gross has reached 295.02 crore.

Toxic: Week 1 vs Week 2

Toxic amassed 239.30 crore in its first week, bolstered by an opening day collection of 101.10 crore. By contrast, the film added merely 12.84 crore between Days 10 and 14.

Check Toxic's second-week trajectory:

  • Wednesday: 5.45 crore
  • Thursday: 4.25 crore
  • Friday: 1.75 crore
  • Saturday: 2.28 crore
  • Sunday: 2.42 crore
  • Monday: 75 lakh
  • Tuesday (Day 14): 69 lakh

The film's first week also followed a similar trajectory of steep drops, falling from 37.65 crore on Day 2 to 7.65 crore by its first Monday.

Also Read | Yash’s Toxic OTT deal takes a hit: Rs. 150 crore offer rejected

Toxic global box office collection

While the domestic box office has cooled, the Geetu Mohandas directorial continues to benefit from international markets.

The film has generated 43.30 crore from international circuits. Combined with its domestic gross, Toxic currently boasts a cumulative worldwide collection of 338.32 crore.

Toxic occupancy

On its second Tuesday, Toxic recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 18.7% nationwide.

The primary contributor to the film's revenue was its Kannada version, which earned 47 lakh at an occupancy rate of 16.52%. Afternoon shows drew the highest regional footfall at 21.73%, while morning, evening, and night shows recorded 11.64%, 14.64%, and 14.18% respectively.

Toxic's Hindi version brought in 22 lakh but witnessed a stronger overall occupancy of 29.60%. Night shows peaked at 35.77%, supported by morning (19.92%), afternoon (23.23%), and evening (18.62%) turnouts.

Also Read | Yash’s ₹100 crore Ramayana fee is gone. What did he choose instead?

About Toxic

Set against the backdrop of post-independence Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the journey of a gangster caught in a web of loyalty, morality, and redemption.

Alongside Yash, the star cast features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Bollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeEntertainmentToxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer struggles to hold momentum, India net crosses ₹247 crore
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.