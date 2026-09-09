Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer struggles to hold momentum, India net crosses ₹247 crore

Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has continued to witness a sharp downward trend at the domestic box office during its second week.

The action drama recorded an India net collection of ₹69 lakh on its 14th day (second Tuesday), marking an 8% decline from Monday's ₹75 lakh haul, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.

Toxic Box Office Collection Despite a massive opening, Toxic has struggled to sustain its theatrical momentum, with daily earnings consistently falling below the ₹1 crore mark across its 1,290 shows this week.

With Tuesday's figures, the film's net collection in India stood at ₹247.19 crore, while the domestic gross has reached ₹295.02 crore.

Toxic: Week 1 vs Week 2 Toxic amassed ₹239.30 crore in its first week, bolstered by an opening day collection of ₹101.10 crore. By contrast, the film added merely ₹12.84 crore between Days 10 and 14.

Check Toxic's second-week trajectory:

Wednesday: ₹ 5.45 crore

5.45 crore Thursday: ₹ 4.25 crore

4.25 crore Friday: ₹ 1.75 crore

1.75 crore Saturday: ₹ 2.28 crore

2.28 crore Sunday: ₹ 2.42 crore

2.42 crore Monday: ₹ 75 lakh

75 lakh Tuesday (Day 14): ₹ 69 lakh The film's first week also followed a similar trajectory of steep drops, falling from ₹37.65 crore on Day 2 to ₹7.65 crore by its first Monday.

Toxic global box office collection While the domestic box office has cooled, the Geetu Mohandas directorial continues to benefit from international markets.

The film has generated ₹43.30 crore from international circuits. Combined with its domestic gross, Toxic currently boasts a cumulative worldwide collection of ₹338.32 crore.

Toxic occupancy On its second Tuesday, Toxic recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 18.7% nationwide.

The primary contributor to the film's revenue was its Kannada version, which earned ₹47 lakh at an occupancy rate of 16.52%. Afternoon shows drew the highest regional footfall at 21.73%, while morning, evening, and night shows recorded 11.64%, 14.64%, and 14.18% respectively.

Toxic's Hindi version brought in ₹22 lakh but witnessed a stronger overall occupancy of 29.60%. Night shows peaked at 35.77%, supported by morning (19.92%), afternoon (23.23%), and evening (18.62%) turnouts.

About Toxic Set against the backdrop of post-independence Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the journey of a gangster caught in a web of loyalty, morality, and redemption.