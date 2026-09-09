Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer struggles to hold momentum, India net crosses ₹247 crore

Toxic Movie Day 14 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has continued to witness a sharp downward trend at the domestic box office during its second week.
The action drama recorded an India net collection of ₹69 lakh on its 14th day (second Tuesday), marking an 8% decline from Monday's ₹75 lakh haul, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.
Despite a massive opening, Toxic has struggled to sustain its theatrical momentum, with daily earnings consistently falling below the ₹1 crore mark across its 1,290 shows this week.
With Tuesday's figures, the film's net collection in India stood at ₹247.19 crore, while the domestic gross has reached ₹295.02 crore.
Toxic amassed ₹239.30 crore in its first week, bolstered by an opening day collection of ₹101.10 crore. By contrast, the film added merely ₹12.84 crore between Days 10 and 14.
Check Toxic's second-week trajectory:
The film's first week also followed a similar trajectory of steep drops, falling from ₹37.65 crore on Day 2 to ₹7.65 crore by its first Monday.
While the domestic box office has cooled, the Geetu Mohandas directorial continues to benefit from international markets.
The film has generated ₹43.30 crore from international circuits. Combined with its domestic gross, Toxic currently boasts a cumulative worldwide collection of ₹338.32 crore.
On its second Tuesday, Toxic recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 18.7% nationwide.
The primary contributor to the film's revenue was its Kannada version, which earned ₹47 lakh at an occupancy rate of 16.52%. Afternoon shows drew the highest regional footfall at 21.73%, while morning, evening, and night shows recorded 11.64%, 14.64%, and 14.18% respectively.
Toxic's Hindi version brought in ₹22 lakh but witnessed a stronger overall occupancy of 29.60%. Night shows peaked at 35.77%, supported by morning (19.92%), afternoon (23.23%), and evening (18.62%) turnouts.
Set against the backdrop of post-independence Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the journey of a gangster caught in a web of loyalty, morality, and redemption.
Alongside Yash, the star cast features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.