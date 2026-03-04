Toxic movie release date postponed: Yash’s film won’t clash with Dhurandhar 2; check when it will hit theatres

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have announced on social media that the film’s release is postponed. The movie, starring Yash in a new avatar, was originally scheduled to release on 19 March, clashing with the much-awaited Bollywood sequel Dhurandhar 2.

According to the team, the film was created to reach a global audience. It was shot in both Kannada and English to connect with viewers in India and around the world.

However, Toxic makers said the current uncertainty in some regions, especially the Middle East, has affected their plans to release the film widely.

“Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release,” the makers wrote.

The makers thanked fans for their patience and support. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on 4 June in English and several Indian languages.

Social media reaction “I think movie storylines sync with war or the promotion of war. That's why they are postponing. What do you think?” quipped a social media user.

“Another 3 months!” exclaimed a fan.

“Understood, Anna! Safety & global reach first. June 4th it is – Toxic will explode even bigger than waiting patiently,” posted another fan.

“Yeah, instead of hurrying everything, this is the best decision, hope u all will deliver the best on June 4th,” posted another fan.

Some users, however, refused to accept the Middle-East situation as a valid reason. Some believe Toxic doesn’t want to clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.

A Bollywood fan commented, “The Middle East is just an excuse. You know your film Toxic stands no chance in front of Dhurandhar.”