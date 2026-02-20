Toxic movie teaser OUT! Yash's clean shave look in gangster saga thrills Internet: ‘Full of Hollywood Vibes’

Yash and Kiara Advani starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups" is scheduled March release but its makers have aroused the excitement amongst fans with its teaser release. Excited to know about the movie's plot, fans celebrated teaser launch at 9:35 am on 20 February.

This marks Kannada star Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise. Toxic movie will be released on 19 March 2026, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Toxic's action-packed promo thrilled social media fans who strongly reacted to its clash on the occasion of Ugadi, GudiPadwa and Eid.

Watch Toxic Hindi teaser here:

Social media reaction A user wrote, "Unexpected 😨,Full of Hollywood Vibes." Another user remarked, “Yash without Beard Unexpected look.”

A third comment read, “Mujhe pure teaser mein sirf end mein wo Yash ka clean shave wala look pasand aaya 🔥🔥Along with that jo aesthetics hai festival wale wo acche hai, visuals thik thak hai. Let's see. Action jitna grounded rahega utna maza aayega dekhne mein. Aesthetics 100% international films ke hi hai. Vfx is better than mountain dew Ling.”

A fourth user remarked, “RIP - Durandhar 2,3,4,5,6,7++++.”

A fifth user stated, “Dhurandhar has some real competition.”

A sixth user wrote, “Yash was serious when he says : World is my territory.”

The 11-minute 55 seconds teaser opens with Yash's character Raya being told that this war is different. There is a montage of graphic and violent shots, showing fistfights, chain saw chopping and other bloody scenes.

The voiceover says, “Stop being stubborn…. give up Raya. It's over!…. It's over. When I say it's over….. Until then have some manners.” Malayalam star Tovino Thomas plays the film's antagonist. Towards the end, the voiceover says, “I'm home, daddy!” which netizens suggest is Yash without beard.

Toxic star cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner KVNProductions, it is directed by Geetu Mohandas. This pan-India movie will be released in multiple languages — English, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.