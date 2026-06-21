The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have officially announced a new release date for the highly anticipated action thriller, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the project's theatrical debut.
The film, headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August 2026. The announcement marks the latest development for a project that has undergone multiple release-date revisions over the past year as producers worked towards a larger international rollout and distribution strategy.
The new release date was shared with the caption, “Honour Thy Father… #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026 #ToxicTheMovie (sic).”
The new date was confirmed by Yash through an official announcement accompanied by fresh promotional material for the film. The update comes after the project was shifted from its original March 2026 release window to June. The June release was subsequently postponed as the makers reassessed their global distribution plans and sought a broader international launch.
Industry reports earlier indicated that the film's presentation at CinemaCon generated significant interest among overseas distributors, prompting the team to pursue an expanded worldwide release strategy.
Earlier postponements were also linked to concerns over cinema operations in parts of the Middle East, an important market for the film's international release ambitions. Producers had previously described the decision to delay the film as part of efforts to ensure the strongest possible worldwide launch.
Toxic is among the most ambitious Indian productions currently in development. The film stars Yash in a dual role and features an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
According to the makers, the film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, underscoring its international aspirations. Principal photography took place between August 2024 and October 2025 across multiple locations including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur.
The project was first announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19 before receiving its official title days later. With a reported budget estimated between ₹800 crore and ₹850 crore, Toxic is widely regarded as one of the most expensive Indian films ever mounted.
The confirmation of the 26 August release date is expected to provide clarity to exhibitors and distributors while giving fans a firm timeline for one of Indian cinema's most awaited releases of 2026. The film is currently scheduled to release worldwide on 26 August 2026.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.