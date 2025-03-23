While Salman Khan is set to dominate this year’s Eid release, next year will see superstar Yash making a grand return to the big screen with his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Recently, the Kannada superstar dropped a new poster of his film on Instagram. He also announced that Toxic will release in theatres on March 19, 2026, around Eid.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups The new poster of Toxic features Yash in a new avatar. Sporting an all-black outfit with a hat and long jacket, Yash wielded a gun while walking through the rain. The explosive background of the poster surely sets the tone of the entertainer.

Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, "19-03-2026.”

Reacting to the poster, fans have shared their excitement in the comment section. One user said, “Big daddy is coming.” “Can't wait,” added another one.

The film marks Yash's comeback after four years. Commenting on it, someone also said, “Bro thinks he's ODI World Cup... arrives once in 4 years (sic).”

Toxic Vs Love & War vs King at box office As Toxic is set to release on Eid 2026, the film will be racing against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, at the box office. Love & War is slated to release on March 20 next year.

However, it won't be the only two films releasing around the same time. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming King is also eyeing an Eid release in 2026, as per a report of Pinkvilla. King also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

“A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film release on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express. Given the timelines of shoot chalked out at the moment, the makers will make it to the Eid 2026 release slot," said a source told the portal.

All about Toxic: Release date, director, cast and crew Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic is among the major South Indian releases of next year. It will be interesting to see how it fares at the box office against King and Love & War, both featuring Bollywood A-listers.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It also stars Kiara Advani. Toxic will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production.