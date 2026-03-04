Toxic trailer launch cancelled after Yash-starrer release shifted to June over Middle East tensions

The highly anticipated trailer launch for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Indian film star Yash, has been cancelled after the producers moved the film’s release to June.

Toxic trailer postponed as film's release gets pushed back The event had been scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 8 March as a key promotional milestone ahead of the original theatrical opening on 19 March.

In a statement shared on social media, the film’s makers said the decision to postpone the release to 4 June 2026 was taken in consultation with distribution partners, who expressed concern about ongoing instability in the Middle East affecting cinema operations in the region.

Why was the film postponed? The conflict in the Middle East has escalated in recent days following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, and Tehran’s subsequent counter-attacks with missiles at targets in Israel and US installations in the region. This unrest, now entering its fifth day, has disrupted business activity and distribution plans for international films, according to the producers.

Toxic’s promotional calendar had been gearing up for a busy few weeks, including the release of its first single, Tabaahi, and a planned media event in Bengaluru that would have drawn press from across India.

With the launch event now shelved, the production team has indicated it will realign its publicity strategy closer to the new June release.

In addition to citing the geopolitical situation, the postponement also avoids a box-office clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which remains on course for its March release. Fans and industry commentators have broadly welcomed the timing change as sensible and pragmatic, noting that a delayed launch could give both films more room to perform commercially.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, Toxic has been conceived as a multilingual, global cinematic project, shot simultaneously in English and Kannada with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria among others.