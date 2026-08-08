Toxic Trailer: 'Uncivilised' Yash strips down in Geetu Mohandas' fairy tale of love, power and revenge

The trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been released, giving audiences a closer look at Yash’s character Raya and the dark world surrounding him. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the gangster drama stars Yash is a dual role.
The trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been released, giving audiences a closer look at Yash’s character Raya and the dark world surrounding him.
Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film appears to revolve around a struggle for control, with Raya and Nayanthara’s character seeking dominance over their town. The trailer also hints at complicated relationships between Raya and characters played by Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.
Kiara’s character appears to have a particularly significant connection to Raya. In one of the more emotionally charged moments, she is shown giving birth to a son and later confronting the child in anguish, telling him that he hates her. The trailer does not fully clarify the circumstances behind the scene or the child’s relationship with Raya, leaving parts of the family drama open to interpretation.
The trailer also appears ro introduce a younger version of Raya - most likely named Rumi - who returns with an apparent mission of revenge. He is seen confronting his father, suggesting that the film could explore a troubled family history and the origins of Raya's violent journey.
However, the exact nature of his relationship and how the different timelines connect remain unclear from the trailer.
Huma Qureshi and Sanjeeda Shaikh's roles are yet to be fully established, although their appearances suggest that they could have pivotal roles in the story.
Kiara and Tara feature prominently, while Rukmini appears opposite Yash in a scene that has already drawn attention.
Led by Yash, the ensemble features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sudev Nair. The film was announced in December 2023 as Yash 19, before its title was revealed. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.
Toxic has been mounted on a reported budget of ₹500-850 crore, potentially making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Principal photography took place between August 2024 and October 2025 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi, and Jaipur.
Yash plays Raya and Rumi/Ticket, while Kiara Advani plays Nadia, Nayanthara plays Ganga, Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa.
The film is scheduled for a worlwide theatrical release on 26 August, 2026.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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