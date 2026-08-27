Toxic vs Dhurandhar vs KGF 2 box office collection comparison: Check who is the winner? Yash or Ranveer Singh

Kannada star Yash's much-anticipated release, Toxic, is currently in theatres. On day 2, the pan-India film has witnessed a massive drop of more than 50% in earnings. The film emerged as the second-biggest opener of 2026, trailing behind Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. With day 2 about to end, where does Yash and Geetu Mohandas' film stand?

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Toxic box office collection Toxic started off on a strong note at the box office, thanks to advance booking collections. However, current day 2 earnings have placed it behind Yash's previous hit KGF: Chapter 2. After collecting ₹101.10 crore net on its opening day, the Yash-starrer added only ₹36.40 crore on Day 2, pushing its two-day India net total to ₹137.50 crore. It translates to a drop of about 64% from its previous day.

Toxic vs KGF: Chapter 2 In comparison, KGF: Chapter 2 had amassed ₹206.50 crore net in its first two days. It raked in ₹116 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹90.50 crore on Day 2.

The gap between the two Yash-led films can be attributed to the stronger momentum behind KGF: Chapter 2, which arrived in theatres as a sequel to an already successful franchise. The film also sustained strong demand across multiple language markets.

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Toxic was released on the occasion of Onam, expected to benefit from the long extended weekend.

Toxic beats Dhurandhar The film was initially scheduled to release on 26 March, clashing with Ranveer Singh's highest-grosser Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

In comparison, Toxic has already beaten Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar from 2025. The latter, helmed by Aditya Dhar, collected ₹32 crore net on Day 2, taking its Day 2 India net total to ₹60 crore. Toxic minted ₹137.50 crore in two days, more than twice Dhurandhar's domestic business over the same tenure. Yash's worldwide gross also hit ₹190.75 crore, which remains comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar's ₹90 crore worldwide total in two days.

Toxic or Dhurandhar 2: Who is the real winner? However, the real benchmark is Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Part 2 of Dhar's production opened with a net income of ₹102.55 crore, with paid previews adding ₹43 crore. On day 2, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹80.72 crore net, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹358.86 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead of both Toxic and KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of the two-day India net total.

Toxic still has enough time to surpass the collections of both Dhurandhar 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Ranveer Singh and Yash Ranveer Singh is the bigger box-office winner of the year so far.

Interestingly, Yash is still arguably the bigger pan-India star after the success of KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic will determine whether he can recreate his magic on a completely new project without the advantage of his previous franchise.

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

The film is made on a reported budget of around ₹500 crore.

It is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creation.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.