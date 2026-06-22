Toy Story 5 Box Office Collection: Pixar sequel opens to record $160 million in North America, tops Super Mario sequel

Disney and Pixar’s latest animated sequel, 'Toy Story 5', has delivered the strongest domestic debut of 2026, earning $160 million across 4,425 cinemas in North America and surpassing industry expectations.
The film’s opening weekend performance places it ahead of Universal’s 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie', which previously held the year’s biggest domestic launch with $131.7 million. The result also establishes a new opening weekend record for the long-running 'Toy Story' franchise, overtaking the $120 million debut achieved by 2019’s 'Toy Story 4', without adjusting for inflation.
The strong launch marks another milestone for Pixar, with 'Toy Story 5' now ranking as the second-biggest animated opening weekend in box office history. Only 2018’s 'Incredibles 2', which debuted with $182.7 million, has opened to a larger domestic total among animated releases.
International audiences also turned out in large numbers for the sequel. The film generated $152 million from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide opening weekend total to an impressive $312 million. The production carried a reported budget of $250 million, excluding global marketing and promotional costs.
Industry analysts expect the film to maintain momentum in the coming weeks, particularly among family audiences. 'Toy Story 5' has benefited from strong critical reception, earning a 94% score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, while cinema-goers awarded it an “A” grade in CinemaScore exit polling.
Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, the fifth instalment reunites some of the franchise’s most recognisable characters. The story follows Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, and their fellow toys as they navigate a new challenge after their owner Bonnie becomes attached to a children’s smart tablet known as Lilypad.
The sequel has also drawn attention for its soundtrack. Global music star Taylor Swift contributed an original song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', adding another high-profile element to the film’s release.
The powerful debut provides a significant boost for Disney and Pixar, reinforcing the enduring popularity of one of animation’s most successful franchises and positioning 'Toy Story 5' as a major box office force in the weeks ahead.