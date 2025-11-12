Toy Story 5 Teaser Trailer out: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen return as Pixar brings a new ‘threat to playtime’

Pixar has dropped the first teaser for Toy Story 5, offering fans a quick look at the much-awaited animated sequel, set to release next summer.

The teaser hints at a new addition to the toy box — a smart tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Past Lives and Tron: Ares star Greta Lee. The tagline, “The age of toys is over,” teases a clash between nostalgia and technology as the beloved characters face an “all-new threat to playtime.”

The film is being co-directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, Wall-E) and McKenna Harris, who makes her directorial debut after years of working on Pixar projects. The duo described the film as having a “playfully antagonistic tone,” adding that it explores how the iconic toys adapt to today’s tech-driven world.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Returning to the voice cast are Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside newcomer Conan O’Brien, who voices a quirky toilet-training assistant named Smarty Pants. Following the passing of Carl Weathers, Ernie Hudson will now voice Combat Carl.

Confirmed in early 2023, Toy Story 5 continues the franchise that has earned more than $3.3 billion worldwide. Notably, it’s the first film in the series without John Lasseter, who departed Pixar in 2018.

Disney acquired Pixar in 2006, following the massive success of the first two Toy Story films. The franchise remains Pixar’s most profitable and enduring, consistently drawing audiences and critical acclaim across generations.

Toy Story 5 will be Pixar’s 31st feature film. The studio’s most recent release, Elio (June 2024), earned $152 million globally, while Inside Out 2 crossed $1.5 billion, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024. Before Toy Story 5 hits theatres, Pixar plans to release an original film titled Hoppers in March 2026.

