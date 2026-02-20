Toy Story 5 trailer OUT: Woody and Buzz Lightyear reunite as toys confront the digital age

Disney and Pixar have unveiled the first trailer and poster for the highly anticipated animated sequel Toy Story 5, giving audiences a fresh look at the next chapter in one of animation’s most successful and enduring franchises.

Toy Story 5 trailer out Scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on 19 June 2026, the film brings back Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the familiar gang while introducing a modern challenge that reflects how childhood itself has changed.

The newly released trailer shows the toys facing a very different threat from previous instalments. Instead of rival toys or abandonment fears, the story now centres on technology competing for children’s attention.

Bonnie, the young owner introduced in Toy Story 4, receives a new tablet device named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee. The device appears intelligent and confident, believing it understands what is best for Bonnie, creating tension as traditional toys struggle to remain relevant in a digital world.

The preview suggests that playtime itself is under pressure, with Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the toys realising their purpose may be fading as screens become more appealing to children. Scenes hint at confusion and frustration among the characters as they attempt to compete with technology that offers instant entertainment and constant interaction.

More about the trailer One of the trailer’s biggest emotional moments is the long-awaited reunion between Woody and Buzz Lightyear. After Woody chose to leave his friends at the end of the previous film to help lost toys find new homes, the footage shows the two iconic characters crossing paths again. Their reunion appears central to the story, signalling a return to the friendship that defined the original Toy Story and shaped the franchise for nearly three decades.

The trailer also introduces several new characters who expand the playful yet chaotic toy universe. Among them is Atlas, a cheerful GPS hippo toy voiced by Craig Robinson, along with Snappy, an excitable camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara. New child characters, including Blaze, an independent animal-loving girl, add further narrative possibilities, while Dr. Nutcase — a toy uneasy about modern technology — provides comic relief that reflects the film’s broader themes.

Returning favourites also feature prominently in the footage. Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Bo Peep, Dolly, Trixie, Duke Caboom and Forky all make appearances, suggesting the film will blend nostalgia with new storytelling directions. Long-time voice actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz, continuing one of animation’s most recognisable partnerships.

Behind the scenes, Pixar has assembled an experienced creative team. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton, known for Finding Nemo and WALL E, with Kenna Harris serving as co-director and Lindsey Collins producing. Composer Randy Newman also returns, marking his fifth time scoring a Toy Story film — a continuity that fans often associate with the emotional tone of the series.