Tracker Season 3: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about Justin Hartley's show

The hunt continues as ‘Tracker’ returns for its highly anticipated third season, with Justin Hartley reprising his role as Colter Shaw, the lone-wolf tracker whose past refuses to stay buried.

When and where will you be able to watch ‘Tracker’ Season 3? Premiering on October 19, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, the new season promises a riveting blend of emotional depth, high-stakes action, and shocking family revelations that redefine everything fans thought they knew about Shaw.

For streaming audiences, the series will also be available on Paramount+.

For viewers in India, the show is available on JioHotstar.

More about the upcoming season Adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s novel ‘The Never Game’, ‘Tracker’ follows Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and investigator who travels across the country solving missing-person cases while grappling with his own turbulent past. Season 3 picks up where the last left off — but this time, the stakes are deeply personal.

The new chapter delves into Colter’s search for the truth about his father’s mysterious death, unearthing secrets that intertwine with his latest investigation. Teaming up once again with his estranged brother Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles), Colter is drawn into a dark conspiracy that tests both his intellect and his integrity.

This season’s central case begins with a seemingly straightforward disappearance — a missing wife and daughter — but quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

The brothers find themselves entangled in a shadowy network known as “The Process”, an underground organisation that operates beyond the reach of law and morality. As the mystery deepens, Colter must navigate dangerous alliances and moral dilemmas, forcing him to question everything he believes about family, forgiveness, and justice.

Meet the cast of season three The emotional core of the season is strengthened by the return of Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Mary Shaw, Colter’s mother. Her concealed motives and long-buried secrets add layers of tension, blurring the line between protector and betrayer.

Also Read |

“Tracker wouldn’t be Tracker without the thrilling twists, intense chases, and smart detective work fans have come to love,” Hartley recently said, promising a season that balances action with introspection.