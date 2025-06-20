'Transformers' actor Megan Fox, rapper Machine Gun Kelly announce daughter's unusual name

Rapper and music producer Machine Gun Kelly recently welcomed a baby girl with his then partner, actress Megan Fox. Via an Instagram post that MGK posted recently, he announced the name of his daughter.

Advertisement

'Saga Blade Fox-Baker, thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox (sic)," wrote MGK in the post. He also tagged Megan Fox in the caption and thanked her for the 'ultimate gift'.

In the video, the musician can be seen playing a ukulele while swaying his daughter, Saga, in her little swing.

Advertisement

Megan Fox welcomed Saga with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, on March 27, 2025. This marked the first time the two have revealed their daughter's name.

They announced their daughter's arrival with a post on Instagram with the caption, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed (sic).”

Advertisement

Megan and MGK's blended family Saga is Megan's fourth child and MGK's second.

During his teenage years, MGK was in a relationship with Emma Cannon, with whom he shares a daughter, Casie, born in July 2009. Megan Fox, who was previously married to Brian Austin Green, has three children with him: Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8).

On the other hand, Brian Austin Green is engaged to dancer Sharna Burgess. They were introduced by mutual friends in 2020. In February 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and their son was born on June 28, 2022.

In May 2020, MGK began dating actress Megan Fox after they met on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. On January 12, 2022, Fox announced their engagement. However, in March 2024, she revealed that the engagement had been called off. As of now, the status of their relationship remains unclear.