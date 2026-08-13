Travis Kelce opens up about NYC wedding with Taylor Swift for the first time: ‘Best night of my life’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held a super private wedding in New York City right before the Fourth of July. While the couple is yet to share the first glimpses of their star-studded wedding, Kelce has briefly talked about their special day. He simply called it the 'best night' of his life.

Travis Kelce opens up about marrying Taylor Swift As the Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, interacted with reporters at training camp on Wednesday, where he was asked about his offseason, the most-talked-about wedding with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden.

Travis Kelce said, as quoted by People, "It was a fun offseason, man." “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Kelce added, calling it “a crazy night” that the evening was “full of a lot of celebration,” before telling reporters that he would focus on “football, baby.”

Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly held a forest-themed wedding.

According to People, the ceremony was followed by a reception where a stage was set up for a performance. Paul McCartney reportedly performed The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand. It is said that even Stevie Nicks had a performance that night.

However, it was Taylor Swift who didn't perform that night, if reports are true.

Swift and Kelce's team previously shared in a statement that their wedding was officiated by their close friend and comedian Adam Sandler. The couple ditched bridesmaids and groomsmen for their wedding. Instead, Swift's brother Austin Swift was her “Man of Honour." On the other hand, Kelce's brother Jason Kelce was his best man.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance as husband and wife

Celebrity guests The big wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham, who were spotted in NYC.

Ed Sheeran, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Ethan Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, the Haim sisters, the Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Drew Taggart), Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, soccer player Abby Wambach and author wife Glennon Doyle, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly, Nikki Glaser, Ellie Goulding, George Stephanopoulos, Aaron Dessner, Julianne Moore, George Kittle, Eric Stonestreet, San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin, Seattle Seahawks' Cooper Kupp, Graham Norton, Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner-Buck, Barbara Corcoran, Jenny Han, Tommy Hilfiger, The Chicks, Sombr, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Saturday Night Live breakout Marcello Hernandez and Jimmy Fallon were also seen and reported to be joining the couple on their special day.

Also Read | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift wedding

While fans expected Swift and Kelce to officially announce the wedding with their first glimpses from the ceremony, they opted for a special announcement outside the wedding venue.