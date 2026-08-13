Travis Kelce opens up about NYC wedding with Taylor Swift for the first time: ‘Best night of my life’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held a super private wedding in New York City right before the Fourth of July. While the couple is yet to share the first glimpses of their star-studded wedding, Kelce has briefly talked about their special day. He simply called it the 'best night' of his life.

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Travis Kelce opens up about marrying Taylor Swift As the Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, interacted with reporters at training camp on Wednesday, where he was asked about his offseason, the most-talked-about wedding with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden.

Travis Kelce said, as quoted by People, "It was a fun offseason, man." “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Kelce added, calling it “a crazy night” that the evening was “full of a lot of celebration,” before telling reporters that he would focus on “football, baby.”

Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly held a forest-themed wedding.

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According to People, the ceremony was followed by a reception where a stage was set up for a performance. Paul McCartney reportedly performed The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand. It is said that even Stevie Nicks had a performance that night.

However, it was Taylor Swift who didn't perform that night, if reports are true.

Swift and Kelce's team previously shared in a statement that their wedding was officiated by their close friend and comedian Adam Sandler. The couple ditched bridesmaids and groomsmen for their wedding. Instead, Swift's brother Austin Swift was her “Man of Honour." On the other hand, Kelce's brother Jason Kelce was his best man.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance as husband and wife

Celebrity guests The big wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham, who were spotted in NYC.

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Ed Sheeran, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Ethan Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, the Haim sisters, the Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Drew Taggart), Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, soccer player Abby Wambach and author wife Glennon Doyle, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly, Nikki Glaser, Ellie Goulding, George Stephanopoulos, Aaron Dessner, Julianne Moore, George Kittle, Eric Stonestreet, San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin, Seattle Seahawks' Cooper Kupp, Graham Norton, Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner-Buck, Barbara Corcoran, Jenny Han, Tommy Hilfiger, The Chicks, Sombr, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Saturday Night Live breakout Marcello Hernandez and Jimmy Fallon were also seen and reported to be joining the couple on their special day.

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Also Read | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift wedding

While fans expected Swift and Kelce to officially announce the wedding with their first glimpses from the ceremony, they opted for a special announcement outside the wedding venue.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their wedding to the public with the marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena. The board read, “JUST&T MARRIED," confirming the much-awaited wedding of the year.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.