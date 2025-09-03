Travis Kelce opens up about wedding plans with Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast: 'Gonna go crazy'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who announced his engagement to pop sensation Taylor Swift last week, has opened up about the plans of their highly anticipated wedding in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, People magazine reported. Travis Kelce, 35, stated that he was still "giddy" over his engagement to the Love Story singer during his appearance on the podcast on Wednesday, September 3.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce opens about wedding plans During the episode, Jason teased his younger brother and stated that he "cannot wait" to get more details from him regarding the "planning and everything that will take place”. He told the NFL star that he is all set to embark on the "wedding planning phase" of his much-talked-about relationship with Taylor Swift.

In reply, Travis told his elder brother that the planning for the couple's much-awaited wedding is "gonna go crazy”. "That is the next step, yeah, I’ve heard about that," he added. Jason tied the knot with Kylie Kelce in 2018. He quipped that his younger brother should "get ready" as wedding planning is a "lot of fun".

Further, Jason asked Travis whether he had ever heard about Mike Leach planning a wedding. The football coach had come into the spotlight in 2017 after a three-minute video, featuring him talking about the painful process of planning a wedding, went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

In the video, Leach informed a reporter that his "wisdom would be, (that) you have to stay out of the way”. "...when it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind. Your fiancée’s gonna lose her mind," Leach added. Though Travis acknowledged that he never saw the clip, he did laugh off after hearing the comments made in it.

'Exciting time' for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce At one point in the episode, Jason told Travis that it is "a pretty exciting time" for the couple as they have to figure out a lot of things, including location, dates, and other details. The duo also spoke about Travis' bachelor party after Jason asked if he was going to invite the producers of the podcast to his party. Jason asked, “Jake and Brandon required me to ask on this show, which is, are they invited to the bachelor party?”

Advertisement

Also Read: Taylor Swift celebrates Brittany Mahomes 30th birthday in Nashville

Travis then asked his brother how he knew that there will be a "bachelor party" before the wedding. Later on, Travis admitted that he had not "thought about it one second," but then added that he will invite them.

FAQs When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement? The couple, who have been dating each other since 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26.

Have they finalized their wedding date? As of now, they have not shared any details regarding their wedding.

What is Taylor Swift planning next? She is currently gearing up for the launch of her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which comes out on October 3.