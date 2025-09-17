Travis Kelce shares wedding planning update with Taylor Swift, says live music will be the centerpiece of the big day

Travis Kelce is finally opening up about his much-anticipated wedding with fiancée Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star gave fans a glimpse into what the big day may look like, and it seems live music will be front and center. The couple broke the internet last month as they shared dreamy photos from their proposal, since the fans have been anticipating updates about the Kelce-Swift wedding.

Travis Kelce reveals wedding music choice On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce admitted he and Taylor Swift prefer a live band to a DJ for their reception. "I think we're live music kind of people," he said, giving away one of the first concrete details about their plans. The chat began when Jimmy Fallon, guest-hosting with Jason Kelce, asked if wedding planning was now Travis' top focus. The tight end, fresh off juggling football and his new Kansas City steakhouse launch, admitted, "That's the next step in it all."

Kelce laughed off the pressure of arranging a wedding compared to his on-field fumble last Sunday, joking that planning would be easier than figuring out how to catch a football.

More on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding The couple got engaged late last month, but the wedding date is still under wraps. Fans expect the ceremony to take place after the NFL season settles. Swift has not spoken publicly about the engagement since confirming the news with a heartfelt Instagram post on August 26. Though quiet now, Swift once told Cosmopolitan she would approach marriage as a partnership built on shared dreams, not just a scrapbook of dresses and decorations, as mentioned by E! News.

Travis also recently sat down for an interview with NFL on Fox, where he shared how he and Taylor got emotional during the proposal. He said, “I’m an emotional guy. So, there were a few tears here and there. It’s been an exciting ride up to this date. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

FAQs Did Travis Kelce confirm the wedding date? No, the date hasn't been shared yet.

Who will handle the music at the reception? Kelce hinted strongly at live performers instead of a DJ.