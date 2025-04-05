Travis Scott concert tickets go on sale, fans say queue reminds them of ‘JEE rank’; BookMyShow adds new date

Travis Scott is coming to India and this has sent fans in a frenzy. So much so that the American rapper and songwriter added a new show to his Indian tour to accommodate all fans.

Advertisement

The surge of demand for the Travis Scott concert tickets is reminding fans of the Coldplay fever that gripped the nation late last year, when tickets for the British band's concert went on sale and got sold out in minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about Travis Scott concert dates, time, how to book tickets and more.

Travis Scott concert new date, time, venue The India leg of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour was originally scheduled to happen only on Saturday, October 18. But as fans queued up on BookMyShow to book the tickets, the demand ballooned. This prompted the organisers to add an extra show on October 19, tickets of which went on sale on April 5 at 1:30 pm.

Advertisement

“Due to astronomical demand we've added a new show on 19th October! Waiting room goes live at 1 PM IST sharp and tickets sales starts at 1.30 PM IST! Get in and get ready to snag those tickets,” BookMyShow said in a post on X.

Rap icon Travis Scott is set to perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19. However, the Travis Scott concert time has not been shared yet.

How to book tickets for Travis Scott concert Ahead of the ticket sales going live, BookMyShow shared the process to book Travis Scott online tickets on its Instagram handle.

To ensure a level playing field for all fans, the ticket booking process featured a virtual queue with a waiting room where fans were allocated a queue position based on automated queue randomisation

Advertisement

Step 1: Log in to BookMyShow and enter the waiting room before 12 PM (Noon) IST. The waiting room opened at 11 am and 1 pm on April 5 for October 18 and October 19 shows respectively.

Step 2: Decide on your preferred ticket category in advance to avoid delays during booking. Don’t exit, refresh or click the ‘Back’ button, or you’ll lose your place in the queue.

Step 3: Confirm your seat selection and click on Book. Make the payment to get your tickets.

Travis Scott show: Memes take over the internet The craze for Travis Scott concert tickets remined fans of the time when BookMyShow sold tickets for the Coldplay concert that happened earlier this year. Like the British band, lakhs of people waited at the virtual waiting room to get hold of Travis Scott concert tickets.

Advertisement

The demand for the rapper's Circus Maximus World Tour show in Delhi opened a floodgate of memes on X.

“When you try to book Travis Scott concert tickets on BookMyShow, but it show your JEE rank,” wrote a fan.

“At this point, Travis Scott’s queue numbers got me thinking I’m looking at JEE again,” another joked.

“No Travis Scott concert too,” a third fan commented, still reeling from the heartbreak of not getting to buy Coldplay concert tickets.

Advertisement

Travis Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'. He is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.